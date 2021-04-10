Is your phone wet and won’t turn on? This is what you must do to save it

- Advertisement -

Surely your smartphone ever got wet in the rain, dropped into the water, or liquid spilled on it. One study suggests that 25% of smartphone users have damaged it with water or some other type of liquid at some time. How does water affect the mobile phone? Liquid that gets into a smartphone can affect the device in a number of ways. It could lead to: Blurred photos, if moisture is trapped in the camera lens Disturbed audio or no audio Drops of liquid under the screen Inability to charge oxidation of internal parts A total end to all functionality. Although new phones are advertised as “waterproof”, this does not mean that they are waterproof or totally immune to water. Water resistance only implies that the device can withstand some exposure to water before substantial damage occurs. How sturdy is your phone? The water resistance of phones is classified by an “Ingress Protection” code, commonly called an IP rating. Simply, the IP rating of an electrical device refers to its effectiveness against intrusions from solids and liquids. The rating includes two numbers. The former demonstrates protection against solids such as dust, while the latter indicates resistance to liquids, specifically water. A phone that has a rating of IP68 has a protection against solid objects of 6 (total protection against dust, dirt and sand) and a protection against liquids of 8 (protected against immersion in water at a depth of more than one subway). Although, for the latter, the manufacturers are responsible for defining the exact depth and time. The popular iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 phones are rated IP68. While IP ratings indicate the water-repellent nature of phones, taking most phones swimming will get you in serious trouble. The salt content in oceans and swimming pools can corrode your device and cost you considerable replacement. What to do in case the mobile has gotten wet? Remove the terminal as soon as possible from where it is submerged is the first thing you should do, and the faster you do it, the more opportunities you will have to solve it, then follow these steps: If it was off, do not turn it on or manipulate any of its buttons, or the screen. If possible, remove the battery quickly. Also remove the SIM and microSD card, apart from cases, covers, covers, external connector. Place the mobile on a cloth and dry it little by little (without much movement). Dry well. key points such as: holes such as the charging port, the plug for the headphones, etc. If you have a suction device, use it, such as the vacuum cleaner for example. NEVER use the opposite effect, like a hair dryer for example, and less in hot mode, as it could damage it more. Once dried, use silica gel sachets with moisture-wicking beads for 24 to 48 hours. It has a better effect than the mythical rice trick. After the drying time, do the test and see if the phone does not work. If all goes well, take the opportunity to download some apps that exist to completely extract the water from the device through vibrations, such as the Frequency Sound Generator app for Android.