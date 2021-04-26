Is your VPN safe? This website tells you

Privacy on the web has become a topic of great importance for many users. Many resort to the use of tools with functions focused on ensuring the protection of their personal data when browsing a web page.

One of these tools are VPNs (Virtual Private Network), which serve as an intermediary between our device and the servers. This is how through VPNs it is possible, in theory, to make our connection to a particular website anonymous, in addition to preventing it from being intercepted by a third party for malicious purposes.

In this way, VPNs become a recommended tool to use in case of connecting to a public WiFi network. However, VPNs do not always do their job effectively, having vulnerabilities that can compromise our personal data.

This is where What Leaks comes in? A tool that allows us to determine how good a VPN is at protecting our data from third parties.

To use it, just connect to our VPN (you can do it with the one that comes incorporated with Opera, for example), and access its website. When entering the website, we can see all the data obtained from our connection and our browser. Among the data that What Leaks? sample is the IP of the equipment from which we carry out the connection together with geolocation data of the same.

Also, we can see if our connection comes from a proxy or a TOR network, if JavaScript is activated or not, the version of the operating system and the browser that we use to make the connection, etc.

Added to this, What Leaks? It has a VPN name section on its website where it offers us information on aspects to take into account when choosing a VPN. It also provides recommendations for some VPN services that will guarantee a secure connection and the protection of our data from third parties.