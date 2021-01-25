Israel has been vaccinating against the coronavirus faster than anyone for weeks and the first data is really promising

- Advertisement -

Israel has become in its own right the world’s great coronavirus vaccine laboratory. Since December 19, some 2.5 million people have received the first dose and one million the second. Something that, in a country of little more than nine million inhabitants, is quite a logistical feat.

So much so that not only does it top the list of countries that have put the most doses per 100 inhabitants, but with strong public health, advanced epidemiological surveillance and its relative habitual isolation, it is the ideal place to look for the answers we need for the big questions about the vaccine: How effective will it be in a real environment? What epidemiological effects can we expect? When will it begin to affect the number of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths?

All eyes are on Israel

The story of Israel’s 2020 is the story of how a tremendous initial success turned into a tragedy. While many countries suffered a very tough first wave, Israel’s strict initial measures worked so well that by May 17 the country was back up and running, as if nothing had happened. Four months later, it became “the first country in the world to return to the path of total closure“.

But there the history not ends. Despite the fact that vaccinations began on December 19 and carried more than 200,000 doses, on December 26, with more than 3,000 cases a day, the Netanyahu government again approved strict confinement. A confinement that in many respects is still in force and that, from an analytical point of view, masks the data coming from there (making it very difficult to interpret what is happening in the country).

Fundamentally, because as we have learned this year, strict confinement has a very important effect in reducing new cases. Insofar as the increase in the number of vaccines coincided with the introduction of confinement, it is difficult to directly relate the drop in new cases and the number of vaccinated.

Over the weeks we will have microdata that will help us to see the evolution more clearly; however, for now we have better data. Maccabi Health Services, one of the four major health providers in the Israeli health system, has published epidemiological data on 50,777 patients (over 60 years) vaccinated between December 19 and 24. Thanks to this, we can compare the evolution of this group in terms of infections and hospitalizations with respect to the total of those over 60 years of age. That is, with all the limitations, allow us to compare relatively homogeneous populations in a kind of “natural experiment” which is very interesting.

In addition, from the outset, the results are very positive: the number of new cases among those vaccinated fell almost 60% from its maximum peak (and between 13-23 days); meanwhile, the overall figures have been relatively stable in a kind of plateau phase of the third wave. There are several considerations to take into account: on the one hand, all those vaccinated after December 24 are also on the red line. That is, adjusted figures will probably be better results.

But on the other hand, as Eran Segal points outDespite the fact that the Israeli public health system is very efficient, a clear bias can be seen: there are more vaccinated in high socioeconomic backgrounds who, in addition, started from lower levels of infections. That can make the data a little better than it really is – by producing an immune “Matthew effect.” That is to say, more (and faster) immunized those who were less at risk of becoming infected.

Be that as it may, the data are provisional and Israel’s evolution will have to be closely monitored. Of course, the data are promising: on the one hand, they are helping us to lower our expectations and understand what we should really expect from vaccines (something that has forced countries like the United Kingdom to modify their plans); on the other hand, it is reinforcing the idea that mass and rapid vaccination is a viable strategy (perhaps the only one) to contain the pandemic.