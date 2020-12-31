“It doesn’t bother me that they throw me a little ‘hate'”: Paulina Peña spoke of the criticism she receives for being a public figure

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The eldest daughter of the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, has caused much controversy on social networks. In 2011, Paulina Peña Pretelini set Twitter on fire when she sent a greeting “to the whole bunch of assholes, who are part of the offspring and only criticize those who envy.” At that time, the young woman faced strong criticism from all latitudes of the national territory.

Nine years later, Paulina has not stopped causing controversy on social networks. He constantly receives complaints and comments about his lifestyle and his father’s form of government. Just In March 2020, the daughter of the former President was harshly criticized when she sympathized with the # UnDíaSinNosotras initiative. An initiative that mobilized a national strike of activities for all women in the country.

A few months away and through her Instagram stories, the Influencer shared a message with her followers about the controversies she has faced throughout her life as a public figure: “The truth is that I share what they told me that I think it was another era ”.

“Everyone believes that being a public figure or being in this medium of networks, that everything is beautiful. That they are all flattery and everything is rosy. And the truth is no”, added Paulina, who was wearing a white sweater ad hoc to December time.

“It doesn’t bother me that they throw me a little ‘hate’ because, well, we’re here for a reason,” said Paulina, referring to the comments that They point her out as a “clown.” “Those kinds of comments don’t really affect me. I mean, it’s not like I get involved. There will be comments that may affect me, but in this case it does not affect me”He said from his stories on Instagram.

Paulina added that throughout her career as a public figure her shyness has been confused with “being a clown”: “I am someone very reserved, who knows me knows it. I am someone shy and I like to be reserved. I don’t know if it happens to people who are a little shy, who then fall into that stigma of ‘no, it’s that he’s super clown or super sucker‘. “

As on other occasions, Paulina told her followers that try to take care of your privacy. “Of course I share things with you here, but it is minimal because you know that I also like to take care of myself. I never imagined that by opening my social networks I would have this response from you, ”said the daughter of politician Enrique Peña Nieto.

At the beginning of this year, Paulina kept a low profile on social media. Especially on Instagram, from where he explained that the decision to be absent was based on wanting to protect his memories and those of his loved ones. For Paulina it was extremely important to “be in the moment”, therefore decided to absent himself from social networks and return his account private, until mid-May.

Paulina considers that she and her Instagram followers are a close-knit community, “I read them every day and the truth is that I love the small family that we are on Instagram and it is only that, here I am, but I was enjoying a very different stage in my life,” shared Paulina in early January.

Today, the Influencer feels the support of her followers more than ever. “I just want to thank you. I am very grateful for who we are in this small community ”, she concluded.

|