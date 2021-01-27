‘It is a great shame that it is not possible to receive a satisfactory service in Irish from the State 100 years after its establishment’

- Advertisement -

Conradh na Gaeilge has asked the Irish language and Gaeltacht community to engage with politicians to highlight the ‘importance’ of the Language Bill

Conradh na Gaeilge is demanding that the Government treat the Gaeltacht and the Irish language community fairly and provide services in Irish.

The Conradh states that it is ‘overdue’ for the State to serve the Irish language community fairly and that there is now an opportunity to ensure that in the Language Bill which is currently going through the Houses of the.

“The establishment of the southern state has been celebrated in the last few years but it is a great shame 100 years later that the Gaeltacht community or the Irish language community cannot yet receive a satisfactory service in Irish from the State,” said the President of Conradh na Irish, Dr Neil Comer.

“The Treaty calls on Jack Chambers, Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Defense and Sport and Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to make a commitment to change this. They can do this immediately by ensuring that legislation is strong, measurable and ambitious when the Official Languages ​​(Amendment) Bill 2019 is finalized, ”says Comer.

The next stage of the language bill’s journey through the Houses of the Oireachtas began in the Dáil last week as the amendments to the bill proposed by TDs were debated.

Ten of the 308 proposed amendments to the bill were discussed in the first two meetings last Friday but none were approved by Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers..

Prior to these meetings, over 90 amendments were disallowed, including amendments that would require the state to provide Irish language services to the people of the Gaeltacht.

Most of these amendments were disallowed because it was decided that they would impose additional costs on the state.

Only a minister or minister of state can propose an amendment to a bill if it is thought that such an amendment would lead to an additional demand on the exchequer.

Julian de Spáinn, Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge, says that the new legislation has been discussed for a number of years with ministers, opposition politicians and officials in the Department of the Gaeltacht. But Spain has now called on the public to engage with politicians to show them the “importance” of the legislation.

“We also call on the Irish language and Gaeltacht community to engage with the Ministers and TDs of the Joint Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Irish Speaking Community to persuade them to make recommendations on service security. Irish in the Gaeltacht, targets for Irish language recruitment in the public sector, and many more to be included in the Act at the end.

“This is the only way we see where the state can do justice to the provision of satisfactory services in Irish,” said de Spáinn.

Language Planning Officers throughout the country are urging the Government to provide satisfactory services in Irish in the Gaeltacht.

In a statement issued on behalf of all Language Planning Officers, the Government was asked to include a direct provision in the language Act which would ensure that state services would be available in Irish in the Gaeltacht.

“The Civil Service must recognize and fulfill its duties without question in relation to the national language, which is legally the principal official language. If the public sector cannot protect and guarantee the language rights of the citizens of this country, what message does it send? Why draft a Bill to “strengthen” services in Irish if there is a specific failure of State services to be in Irish in the Gaeltacht? ” said.

It was said that if the State could not fulfill its obligations regarding the language rights of the Gaeltacht community, it would be a failure, not only for the Act, but for the efforts of thousands of people and all the voluntary committees who work hard for the Irish language.

The next meeting of the Select Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Irish Speaking Community to discuss the Language Bill will be held on Friday.