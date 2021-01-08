“It is a horrible feeling that I do not know anything”: Germán Ortega the “Mascabrother” spoke of his experience with COVID-19

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Comedian Germán Ortega decided to be honest and spoke about his difficult experience after surviving his COVID-19 infection, He recently reported that his entire family had contracted the disease.

It was through an interview to the show program Windowing, where Germán assured that when he found out that he had tested positive for the condition, He had feelings of anguish that caused him to cry, because unfortunately his wife and son were also infected.

This is how Germán related it to the Azteca program:

The three of us at home got sick, Angelica, Leonardo and I (…) Literally, we took it positive, we never got depressed, I did cry one night praying, but mostly thinking about people. We received this bacteria, it came home

The comedian assured that he is fully recovered from COVID-19 but his wife still has some symptoms but it seems that they are already giving way Well, both she and her son can already detect some flavors and feel happy with the improvement that they are presenting:

He says that it is a horrible feeling that he does not know anything, it seems as if you have a plastic bag and you feel that you pass things and nothing. Leonardo already knows food, it already smells like 85-90%. Angelica made coffee two days ago and she knew, well, we even cried (…) I think I’m already discharged, my son may also be today, nothing else is missing Angie … but we’re here and still so we will continue to take care of ourselves

Known for his role in “Los Mascabrothers”, where he participates with his brother, Freddy Ortega, Germán is one of the most recognized comedians in all of Mexico, proof of this is the great reception that his new project on Televisa “Relatos Macabrones” has had.

For this reason, the work does not stop, so he is already preparing to return to acting, albeit in a virtual way, this time with the “Comic Quarantine”:

We are very happy with the result we obtained with ‘Relatos Macabrones’ (…) Right now we are preparing for a stand up, which Freddy and I are going to do, there is ‘El Cuarentenorio Cómico’ (…) I am very grateful because we have work despite the pandemic

The actor assured that the fight against the pandemic is a responsibility that not only belongs to the government but also belongs to the people in general. Because maintaining quarantine and respecting sanitation measures is one of the ways in which the disease can be weakened and help reduce infections:

We are about to return, let’s wait for what the government tells us or what we dictate, because it depends on us that this does not take longer and we are ready. For now we do not know what will happen with ‘Stories Macabrones’ but we are weaving the nets for another great catch. We are preparing for a stand up that Freddy and I are going to do

Germán said that the Mascabrothers’ projects will not stop and that they have a special program in mind for February 14, as well as his own idea for a program via the internet and, of course, his return to theater and television.

|