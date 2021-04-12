It is confirmed: the iPad Mini will have a design without frames but with a ‘Home’ button and Touch ID

- Advertisement -

Although in the last four years Apple has made enormous changes in the design of its iPhone and iPad (in 2017 and 2018, respectively), the truth is that vestiges of mobile phones and tablets from almost eight years ago still remain in its two ranges: thick edges, Home button and Touch ID as a biometric unlocking system, so it’s time to transform those old antiques into more desirable devices.

And the iPad Mini, which is one of those successes that later went into oblivion and only one last generation (the fifth of 2019) brought some dignity to the little tablet, will be the next to go through the cupertino restyling department, for which they have prepared a whole battery of changes and novelties that seem few, but that will be transcendent for the evolution of other ranges. Why?

Without frames and … with Home button?

Until now, Apple had made it quite clear to us that the frameless design of an iPad Pro is completely incompatible with the presence of a Home button. This was demonstrated with the 2018 and 2020 models, as well as in the new iPad Air from the end of last year that maintained that biometric unlocking with fingerprints through the lock / unlock button. Well, after what was seen in the new leak of the future iPad Mini, the same that absolute truth is no longer so.

Molds in the shape of the future iPad Mini. xleaks7 / CoverPigtou

As you can see from the photographs that you have just above, and the small video below, the new Apple iPad Mini will not only have a frameless design, with a front and a rear area practically traced to its older brothers, but also It will keep Touch ID as a button that we can press by leaving our finger on the screen, thanks to a sensor that will presumably be installed under it and will be able to read our fingerprint, in the style of which analysts already suspect that the iPhone 13 will have this year (although in the photos it looks quite physical).

Everything points to what It will not be a Home button like the ones we have been enjoying in recent years within the Apple ecosystem (first physical and then haptic), but it will do the same and continue to offer an experience similar to what we had until now. Of course, it remains to be seen that these new iPad Mini will have the much vaunted miniLED screens, which are thinner and allow the thickness of these tablets to shrink even further.

