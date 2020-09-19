It is not gravity that decides the fate of Schrödinger’s cat

God doesn’t play dice. With this famous quote, Einstein sought to question the probabilistic nature of quantum mechanics. This property is condensed into the concept of a wave function, a function that collapses during the observation of an experiment. And if it were gravity that made a phenomenon assume precise values?

Since the quantum mechanicsAt the beginning of the last century, scientists are trying to fully understand the nature of the theory. Nobody questions the rigor of mathematics or its predictive power, but the feeling, shared by a large part of the scientific community, is that we are missing something and that its first principles have not been understood.

Among the counterintuitive phenomena is the existence of one wave function: quantum objects are defined by a function that describes the probability that a particle is in a certain position. Observing a phenomenon, according to the standard interpretation, allows the wave function to collapse and the particle can appear in space.

The concept was brilliantly explained by Erwin Schrödinger thanks to the famous cat experiment, this is not the first time that scientists have tried to predict whether the animal is alive or dead without opening the box (i.e. without taking measurements on the system).

A good number of physicists are wondering if the gravity may be responsible for this mysterious phenomenon. Researchers from all over Europe have tested the possibility that the apparent collapse of the wave function is due to the geometry of space-time and not to mysterious interactions during observation.

The idea is not brand new, it was proposed by Frigyes Karolyhazy in an article from 1966 and, later, taken up by Roger Penrose and Lajos Diosi.

“For 30 years I have been criticized for speculating on something untestable, ” Dios told Science Magazine’s.

Technological advancement made it possible to build an experiment to test this hypothesis.

There version of Penrose of this idea is based on the fact that there are energetic differences between the different states in which a particle can exist. For relativity, energy is equivalent to mass, and these differences can lead to changes in spacetime.

By giving a large contrast between the possible states we could increase the energy cost by collapsing the wave function and selecting a single fundamental level, lower energy.

To test this possibility we need to create an appropriate “Schrödinger’s cat “, in this case based on germanium. If Penrose is right, a germanium crystal should generate tens of thousands of photons in a few months, as its atoms go from superposition to collapse in a precise state.

The Diosi team observed none of this. In the two months of work at the INFN laboratories in Gran Sasso, they measured a few hundred photons. Penrose is not very concerned with this result: if gravity allows the wave functions to collapse and for matter to emit photons, it must do so against the laws of thermodynamics.

This is not the end of the story. In the next few experiments we may get more encouraging results and, perhaps, solve a 100-year-old mystery.