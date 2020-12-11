Tech News

It is now possible to emulate Windows 10 x64 applications on ARM

By Brian Adam
If you are one of the people who has complained about Microsoft for not allowing the execution of x64 Windows applications in ARM, we inform you that it is now possible to do so from Windows Insider.

Hari Pulapaka, Program Manager for the Windows Partner Group, notes that when they released W10 at ARM in 2017, the list of apps was dominated by 32-bit X86. Back then, they focused on “building an x86 emulator that could run the vast ecosystem of Windows applications flawlessly.”

However, as is well known, the situation has changed. Many of those applications now use x64, and before Windows was unable to run them, users end up frustrated. Based on this, Microsoft has stated that it is working on including those x64 applications.

Indeed, he has decided to share with his community a first view of “Dev Channel for Windows Insider”. The company has even stated that it is open to constructive criticism so that they can improve.

In the preview you can install x64 applications from any location

In the Dev Channel preview for Windows Insider, users will be able to install x64 apps “from the Microsoft Store or any other location of their choice.”

Microsoft highlights programs like Autodesk Sketchbook, games like Rocket League, and others like Google Chrome. The test also includes the latest system emojis, ability to paste screen clippings directly into a folder, smoother window transitions, and more.

Windows emojis

Windows emojis

So Microsoft is making this announcement at a time when Apple with its silicon chip, the M1, has made developers run Windows 10 on new MacBooks without a hitch. Even the Redmond operating system runs better on Apple’s M1 computers.

It is clear that the Redmond-based company must look for alternatives that allow it to circumvent the great advance that Apple is having in the world of computers. If neglected, it could take away much of the market that it has dominated until now.

