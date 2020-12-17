It is now possible to play Spotify podcasts through Alexa

- Advertisement -

Since last year, users in the United States have been able to ask their Amazon Alexa devices that reproduce their Favorite Spotify podcasts. However, it is a function that was not yet available in our country. And we say that it was not, in the past, because a few hours ago the streaming music platform announced the launch of this function to new markets.

Specifically, the launch has been for Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, India, Austria and Ireland. Therefore, it is now possible in our country to ask Alexa to play Spotify podcast with a simple voice command. Something that without a doubt, many users have been waiting for a long time.

Without a doubt, this is good news for all podcast lovers. Now it is possible to get home, sit on the couch and ask the assistant to play us Spotify podcasts without further ado, simply with a voice command.

What to do to start enjoying the feature

In order to use this function, first of all we will have to perform a simple configuration. The first thing to do is go to the application Alexa on our mobile phone, open the menu and enter the option Setting. Next, we scroll until we find the option Music or music and podcast. Once there, if the Spotify service does not appear, then we will have to click on the option Link new service that appears just above the services already linked to the virtual assistant.

Now yes, we select the music service, we accept the corresponding permissions for its correct use and we link the Spotify account with our Alexa account. If everything goes well, we will have everything ready and we can ask Alexa to play our favorite podcasts from the music platform.

To do this, all we have to do is say “Alexa, play the podcast” followed by the name of the podcast and it will automatically start playing.

A feature that most Spotify users who have an Amazon Alexa device will welcome with open arms. Now it is possible to ask the assistant to put us music or podcasts from Spotify with a simple voice command. Also, if we are listening to a podcast from our Echo device and we have to leave home, we can also continue listening to it from where we left it from the mobile phone without any problem.

