It is now possible to run Windows 10 on the new Macs with M1 chip

A few days ago we commented that the ability to run Windows 10 on the new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and MacBook Mini depended on Microsoft. Apple’s vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi pointed out that while they had all the tools to boot W10 on the new M1-chip Macs, “pure virtualization” was the way.

The surprise here is that no intervention from Microsoft was necessary to get Windows 10 running on the new Macs. So who did it? Developer Alexander Graf, who has let us know that the operating system works quite well in this new environment.

Graf, shared a Tweet in a very animated way referring to the fact. He wrote: “Who said Windows wouldn’t work well on Apple Silicon? It’s pretty fast here. ” In addition to adding a link to the QEMU Patches for reference.

Hypervisor, the framework that allows you to run Windows 10 on ARM

By way of clarification, a framework is a workspace that facilitates the tasks of the developer, helping him to capture the source code of an application in an orderly way. Once this is clarified, we continue.

Graf also referred to the Hypervisor, as the framework used to develop virtualization, which combined with QEMU has allowed him to emulate Windows on ARM without major problem.

Before achieving virtualization, the alternative tool to carry out this process was CrossOver 20, although it was not entirely effective.

With all this, the question that arises is, how fast is Windows 10 so fast on the new Mac M1s? What does this mean for Microsoft?

Of what we are sure, is that the execution of this W10 in the new Macs with M1 chip represents a great relief for Apple. After all, they have users who require both operating systems on the same computer and until now they had not received a satisfactory proposal. Even if it doesn’t come from Microsoft, it may well meet your needs.