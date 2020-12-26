“It is one of the best Christmas gifts I have received”: This was the gift that Eugenio Derbez gave Aislinn

- Advertisement -

Christmas seems to be a breath of unity for this very problematic year, despite the fact that many families in the entertainment world have seen, like everyone else, some of their activities stopped, and even having some losses, humor is something that has helped them go ahead. And who more representative for that environment than the same Derbez family.

And it is that the family of the most recognized comedian of the show in Mexico could not ignore the custom of the give gifts between them, but the best of them all was the one received by actress Aislinn Derbez.

Eugenio gave him all his affection to give him a flowerpot. Apparently, during the constant visits that Alessandra Rosaldo and her husband made to Aislinn’s house, they noticed a pot in poor condition that was not to their liking, so they would have constantly told her that it had to be changed, which she never did. Eugenio’s frustration had to reach such a point that he happened to give him a much larger one made of wood.

It was Alessandra herself who decided to inform her stepdaughter of her new gift, telling her that “This is the gift that dad chose for Ais, it belongs to the three” . Meanwhile, Eugenio clarified the reason for the gift with the following sentence: “ghastly flowerpot that whenever I see it at home I tell you: throw it away! ”.

To show her appreciation, Aislinn herself stated that it was the best gift she has ever received: “Hey, really, I think it’s one of the best Christmas presents I’ve ever received. This beautiful. Thanks Dad” , and actually scoffed at the enormous size of the planter by comparing it to a bathtub.

What could not be missing was the special gift they gave to little Kailani, who received a small wooden horse that apparently she liked so much that she decided to ride it for a while in front of the camera. This Christmas has been one of the most active of the family as they have focused on creating diverse content to promote the new season of their Tik Tok series “On a trip with the Derbez”.

The series began in a controversial way because they announced that the actor Mauricio Ochmann will no longer be present, who divorced Aislinn Derbez this year and from whom Eugenio clarified that “he had abandoned them” although this was a mere comic game Well, the family continues to have a great relationship with Kai’s father, however, both made it clear that the relationship will not have a reconciliation.

This is the first Christmas that Kailani’s parents spend apart, since while Aislinn spent it with her family, Mauricio Ochmann decided to celebrate the holidays with his eldest daughter, Lorenza, who was born from his marriage to the architect María José Valle, with whom he broke his marriage in 2008, later joining Aislinn.

Recently, the actor decided to make it known that he had had a bad time with addictions in his past. But now, already rehabilitated, Mauricio thanked his partner Odín Duyperón, who was one of the people who had helped him the most during one of the most complicated moments of his life.

