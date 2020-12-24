Tech News

It is possible to see augmented reality cars in the Google search engine

By Brian Adam
It is possible to see augmented reality cars in the Google search engine
It Is Possible To See Augmented Reality Cars In The

Brian Adam
In Spain, augmented reality is gaining more and more followers. Thanks for example to Google search, users have more and more options. At the beginning of this year, we saw how it allowed us to show 3d animals in the middle of our room directly from google search.

Now the cars are added

Now the cars and augmented reality have joined with the development of Google to help us see 3d cars Thanks to these Google services, then we will show you how.

This feature allows you to see different compatible car models in three dimensions, but not only that, but the company has including very interesting options at the level of customization, since you can change the color of the vehicles to see, in great detail, as they are.

Apart from the 3D vision than Google from the outside of the cars, it also allows us to look inside, to have a full immersion experience with this new augmented reality functionality.

What do we need?

We will only need a mobile compatible with ARCore and look for one of the available models. In Spain we have only achieved it with the Volvo XC40 Recharge. And finally in the Google search the button will appear View in 3D that we will have to press. Once we press we can see the car in three dimensions. If we press See in your space, using the mobile camera we can superimpose it in the real world. This function allows us, among other things, to see the car in the real world to be able to check how much space it would occupy in the garage.

It seems that the choice of the Volvo XC40 Recharge in Spain by Google has been something done with intentionas it is the first car to integrate the Android-based infotainment system. Google has also communicated that it tests this functionality together with Porsche, so we will be able to see it very soon.

