“It is stabilizing”: they reported that Armando Manzanero’s health improves after intubation

The health of the Mexican composer and singer Armando Manzanero, bolero icon, is progressing satisfactorily after being hospitalized a week ago and intubated with COVID-19, his press office reported this Friday.

“Heart rate continues to drop, which confirms that it is stabilizing. Lung function restoring. The progress in his state of health continues, “said his publicists in a statement.

Manzanero, 85, was hospitalized on December 17 after testing positive for the new coronavirus and presenting a cough and low oxygenation. Six days later, he was intubated to receive mechanical ventilation support “with full consent,” according to reports from his agents.

In recent days, the bolerista had been honored in person by the Yucatan government with the opening of a museum dedicated to his life and work.

But when he returned to Mexico City, Manzanero began to have a cough, according to statements by his wife, Laura Elena Villa, quoted by the newspaper’s website The universal.

Born in the state of Yucatán (east), Manzanero is one of the most emblematic composers of contemporary Mexican music, creator of “Somos novios” and “With you learned”, performed by himself and various artists, such as Luis Miguel and Alejandro Fernández.

Apple tree is widely known in Latin America and in 2014 he became the first Mexican to receive an honorary Grammy Award for his career.

Last September he gave a virtual concert with veteran rocker Alex Lora, leader of the band El Tri, and pop singer-songwriter Aleks Syntek.

For her part, the Mexican’s daughter, María Elena Mazanero, announced that the reason why the singer was intubated is because in addition to the physical exhaustion mentioned above, “It was developing very well and suddenly it stagnated. They foreseeing that the organs do not continue to suffer (…) they asked for his permission to proceed with intubation ”, he revealed in an interview with UNOTV.com

In fact, one of the latest reports around the singer’s condition, reported that “It is responding very well” with intubation, a procedure that would allow the respiratory system to recover.

“Many we think that intubation is like a sentence, and no, actually doctors say that this way the body stops having stress because the machine is the one that is doing the work that the lungs were doing with a lot of effort ”, he mentioned Ricardo Tinajero.

He further explained that breathing applied to patients before intubation is extremely aggressive because strong oxygen enters. Intubation does the work of the lungs to revitalize them.

Until now, the place where Manzanero contracted the disease has not been released. However, the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante assured that this would have happened on the most recent trip that the singer-songwriter made for his birthday. Especially because he made several transfers by plane and attended a tribute in his honor in Yucatan.

The Casa Manzanero Museum was inaugurated last week in Mérida, Yucatán, where he was accompanied by his wife Laura Elena Villa; the state governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal; the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, and some personalities of Mexican entertainment, such as the singer Carlos Cuevas.

* With information from AFP.

