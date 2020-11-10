It is ‘strange’ that the exemption for Irish is mentioned among the ‘advantages’ of a new school test for English

Professor Pádraig Ó Duibhir, a well-known expert in the field of education in Ireland, says that it is “strange” that the Irish language exemption is mentioned among the benefits of a new literacy test for post-primary students. The announcement of the new test trial funded by the Department of Education states that it could a […]

Professor Pádraig Ó Duibhir, a well-known expert in the field of education in Ireland, says that it is “strange” that the Irish language exemption is mentioned among the benefits of a new literacy test for post-primary students.

The announcement of the new test test funded by the Department of Education states that it may be of assistance to a student applying for an exemption from Irish.

It is claimed on the website of the Educational Research Foundation (ERC) “That schools will enjoy multiple benefits from using the new PPAD-E, once it is standardized” and it is stated on these advantages that the test is “suitable for considering eligibility for an exemption from Irish”.

This trial was developed by the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) and standardized by the Educational Research Foundation (ERC).

This is not the first time that there has been controversy over an announcement by the education authorities regarding the Irish language exemption.

Last year, Conradh na Gaeilge and others criticized an advertisement on the Department of Education ‘s homepage for where to go for an exemption from the Irish language. In the color of the Irish flag and it was written ‘Irish Exemption, How and where to apply for an exemption from the study of Irish’.

Pádraig Ó Duibhir says that it is strange that they are once again claiming ways to obtain an exemption from the Irish language.

“I find it strange to say that screening in English literacy is helpful in obtaining an exemption from the Irish language and is a reflection of the inappropriate criteria being used to grant an exemption,” says Professor Pádraig Ó Duibhir .

Under the new system of exemptions, exemption from Irish is permitted where the 10 has a standard scoreú a pupil’s percentile or below on a discrete test in word reading or reading comprehension or spelling, but Ó Duibhir says that is too high and that the 2ú percentile or close to it would be.

Pádraig Ó Duibhir says that these amendments are based on the inaccurate understanding that there is such a thing as a language learning disability in itself.

According to him, the amendment to the standardized tests would mean that 10% of children would qualify for unquestioned exemption.

The new testing and diagnostic tool aimed at first year students has been developed ‘specially for Irish post-primary schools’, but the Educational Research Institute has confirmed to Tuairisc.ie that no Irish version will be available to Gaelcholáistí and Gaeltacht schools until 2023 at the earliest.

Ó Duibhir says that he welcomes new trials that are specially designed for Irish dates but that it is “poor” that an Irish version of the test is not available and that there will be a long delay.

He said that it should be the policy of the Department of Education that tests and screening facilities be developed in Irish and English in ‘parallel’ and made available at the same time.

As reported here, work on an Irish language version of the new digital literacy testing test for post – primary students will not begin for another year.