“It is unfortunate”: Tenoch Huerta apologized for a meme where he mocked the mortality of COVID-19

After a meme that Tenoch Huerta shared last March, minimizing the mortality of COVID-19, resurfaced on Twitter with force, the actor shared some messages on the social network to apologize.

Tenoch reacted after being a trend on Twitter during the weekend, as hundreds of comments were unleashed against him for that tweet and meme he published on March 14.

“9 months ago I made a comment that in light of the new reality is regrettable and I apologize for it, because it is clear that in this pandemic we have lost many friends, family, medical personnel and close associates, “he wrote on Twitter this Monday afternoon.

“Facing all of us to a painful reality that simply admits nothing but my solidarity and empathy that I also extend with gratitude to the medical personnel who are facing this not in the best conditions thanks to comorbidities and a weak health system ”, he added in his messages before reminding people of the importance of taking precautions to avoid the number of infections continue to increase.

“Therefore It is important to be attentive to what the health authorities indicate. QStay at home as much as possible, wear a mask and take care of your loved ones ”.

Huerta thus came out in the face of the negative comments that reminded him during this weekend of the mockery he made in March about the magnitude of the pandemic, and especially about the lethality of the virus.

“We are in phase 1. Some infected by traveling or being with travelers. When we are in phase 2, I will surely get sick like many more because that mother is very contagious, but fartingly deadly 0.7%, ”he said.

To accompany his words, he shared a meme with characters from the cartoon South Park.

The picture showed Stan taking care of Randy, his sick father.

“Goodbye son … Take care of your mother … It has given me COVID-19 and I only have a 98% chance of surviving, “the message said.

Tenoch fueled the meme with the comment “I hope I don’t look so ridiculous”, referring to how “exaggerated” Randy seemed to him.

“I come from the future, and the victims of COVID-19, in the country with the highest fatality rate and the doctors of the collapsed health system already exhausted, say that they didn’t like your joke. And me neither”, wrote @ximeimeidelagua to regret what the actor said.

“Hello, I come from the future to tell you that Tenoch is a ***. Better take care. Don’t be like Tenoch “said @recklesscondor.

“After 100,000 deaths, I believe that Mr. Tenoch’s tweet aged very badly”, @ Rsk8sp pointed out.

Nine months away, the situation has radically changed and in Mexico there are already one million 320 thousand 545 accumulated cases of COVID-19 and 118 thousand 202 deaths from the disease.

Last Friday, the authorities of Mexico City and the State of Mexico decided to return to the red light to avoid a further rise in infections, so non-essential activities in those entities have been unemployed from December 19 until next December 10. January.

