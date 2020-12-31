“It looks so cute”: Belinda captured on video Christian Nodal combing a toy pony

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Without a doubt, the most famous love relationship in Mexican entertainment during this 2020 is that of Belinda and Christian Nodal. Both singers have had a year full of success on a personal as well as a professional level and have shared it with their millions of followers through social networks.

The last moment of love was shared by Belinda on her Instagram stories, where you can see Christian Nodal styling a toy pony.

Along with the video, the interpreter of Beautiful betrayal added: “He told me not to upload this video, but I didn’t care. It looks so cute. “

And, since they revealed their relationship at the beginning of August, Belinda and Christian have shown their fans different daily moments and celebrations.

Last week, they enjoyed their first Christmas as a couple with the singer’s family, where Christian Nodal could be seen sharing moments of laughter and games with Belinda’s parents, as well as with her brother-in-law, with whom she ended up throwing himself into the pool to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

The couple has set social media on fire on more than one occasion, celebrating their love whenever they can. This has served them to be chosen by the magazine People in spanish as the couple of the year, recognition that Christian Nodal published on his Instagram profile a few days ago.

In statements for the publication, the couple told exclusive moments about how the conquest process was. Nodal detailed the moment in which the singer invited him to dance during an award ceremony in 2019, until the moment they agreed on La Voz, where he could not contain his nerves when she was close.

“He took me out to dance and I didn’t see it out of the ordinary. It made me beautiful. Months go by and then I’m single, and in La voz (Mexico we meet again). I liked it too much. To the point that they gave me horrible nerves (being by his side). They even gave me tics: my mouth and eyes were shaking and I didn’t dare to speak to him “ recalled the interpreter of I forgot.

For her part, Belinda declared how she has lived this romance in a special and different way, starting with him.the opening that he has had before the media And because of how he feels that the rapprochement between the two was something that had to happen.

I’ve always been kind of closed with my heart. I always have it in a locked box and, well, no one ever had (access to it). For the first time in my life I’m giving it up

“There was a lot of love from there, from the beginning of La voz. Obviously we kept working, each one on their own things and so on, and after a month and a bit it was when we started talking and connecting in a different way. We had to be together, it was something that had to happen”, Were the words of the singer.

The fact that the courtship was uncovered a few weeks after it was released andl reality show, and that the same production dedicated a few words to them on social networks, contributed to the public beginning to rumor that said romance was due to a strategy to raise the rating of the broadcast, however, over the months they have shown that their love “is serious” and they have even already fantasized about marriage.

|