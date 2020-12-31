Entertainment

“It looks so cute”: Belinda captured on video Christian Nodal combing a toy pony

By Brian Adam
0
0
Mioeankelrcj7aq64mc2h5csei.png
Mioeankelrcj7aq64mc2h5csei.png

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Without a doubt, the most famous love relationship in Mexican entertainment during this 2020 is that of Belinda and Christian Nodal. Both singers have had a year full of success on a personal as well as a professional level and have shared it with their millions of followers through social networks.

The last moment of love was shared by Belinda on her Instagram stories, where you can see Christian Nodal styling a toy pony.

Along with the video, the interpreter of Beautiful betrayal added: “He told me not to upload this video, but I didn’t care. It looks so cute. “

And, since they revealed their relationship at the beginning of August, Belinda and Christian have shown their fans different daily moments and celebrations.

Last week, they enjoyed their first Christmas as a couple with the singer’s family, where Christian Nodal could be seen sharing moments of laughter and games with Belinda’s parents, as well as with her brother-in-law, with whom she ended up throwing himself into the pool to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

The couple has set social media on fire on more than one occasion, celebrating their love whenever they can. This has served them to be chosen by the magazine People in spanish as the couple of the year, recognition that Christian Nodal published on his Instagram profile a few days ago.

Christian Nodal and Belinda don

In statements for the publication, the couple told exclusive moments about how the conquest process was. Nodal detailed the moment in which the singer invited him to dance during an award ceremony in 2019, until the moment they agreed on La Voz, where he could not contain his nerves when she was close.

“He took me out to dance and I didn’t see it out of the ordinary. It made me beautiful. Months go by and then I’m single, and in La voz (Mexico we meet again). I liked it too much. To the point that they gave me horrible nerves (being by his side). They even gave me tics: my mouth and eyes were shaking and I didn’t dare to speak to him “recalled the interpreter of I forgot.

Celebrities have enjoyed the festivities of the year as a couple (Photo: Instagram @belindapop)

For her part, Belinda declared how she has lived this romance in a special and different way, starting with him.the opening that he has had before the media And because of how he feels that the rapprochement between the two was something that had to happen.

I’ve always been kind of closed with my heart. I always have it in a locked box and, well, no one ever had (access to it). For the first time in my life I’m giving it up

“There was a lot of love from there, from the beginning of La voz. Obviously we kept working, each one on their own things and so on, and after a month and a bit it was when we started talking and connecting in a different way. We had to be together, it was something that had to happen”, Were the words of the singer.

Belinda and Christian Nodal began a courtship at the end of their participation in La Voz México (IG: lavoztvazteca)

The fact that the courtship was uncovered a few weeks after it was released andl reality show, and that the same production dedicated a few words to them on social networks, contributed to the public beginning to rumor that said romance was due to a strategy to raise the rating of the broadcast, however, over the months they have shown that their love “is serious” and they have even already fantasized about marriage.

|

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Entertainment

This was the original and depressing ending of Soul, the hit Disney Pixar movie

Brian Adam - 0
A few days ago the platform streaming Disney + premiere Soul, the new film from studios Pixar what has won critical and public praise,...
Read more
Entertainment

“We have different ideals”: Cynthia Klitbo’s daughter apologized to her mother after calling her homophobic and classist

Brian Adam - 0
Two days ago, Elisa Lira, the daughter of Cynthia Klitbo, became a trend on social networks for ranting against her mother, because she labeled...
Read more
Entertainment

All new HBO movies and series for January 2021

Brian Adam - 0
The streaming video platform HBO has already announced the news that it has prepared in relation to films and series for the month of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©