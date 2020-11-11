It may be best not to get carried away by vaccine news

It turns out that preventing Covid-19 is a more important issue for markets and the global economy than the lengthy election of a new US president. News that a vaccine in development from Pfizer and BioNTech may be more than 90% effective gave equities and sovereign bonds a shot of adrenaline on Monday. The prospect of a return to normalcy is a powerful stimulant for the market.

Stock markets soared and shares in oil groups such as Royal Dutch Shell and BP, heavily dependent on a rebound in economic activity, rose more than 10%. AMC Entertainment, the U.S.-listed global cinema operator, under enormous pressure from the pandemic-related shutdowns, saw its shares rise more than 50% in the session.

The optimism is understandable. It’s hard to overstate how good the vaccine looks, based on the claims of Pfizer and BioNTech. That level of effectiveness is enough to quell the pandemic through herd immunity. It’s also high enough to suggest that having just one of the two planned doses may offer decent protection, which could allow more people to be inoculated sooner.

Now comes the hit of reality for Pfizer. At a price of $ 40 per treatment, with a 30% profit margin and a half-deal with BioNTech, Pfizer would get $ 6 per person vaccinated: Monday’s profit on the stock market equals 3.3 billion citizens. The company estimates it can do maybe 50 million doses (25 million treatments) this year and up to 1.3 billion next year. On the other hand, that production capacity is sufficient for only one sixth of the world’s population.

There will likely be a dispute over which countries and demographics will have priority. Although capacity will increase rapidly for any successful remedy, the pandemic will not easily evaporate as soon as regulators give the sign of approval for a vaccine.

Meanwhile, Pfizer hasn’t released all of its clinical data yet, and vaccines can be tricky. The company says no serious security concerns have been raised, but it is still collecting information. The drug also needs to be stored at ultra-low temperatures that most doctor’s offices cannot provide. Scores of rival vaccines are in the works, and many require more conventional medical technology and delivery methods. Pfizer’s success likely means that others also have a chance to perform.

Once available, however, enough people need to be inoculated. Less than two-thirds of Americans say they would, for example, according to a recent Ipsos poll. Increasing that number is just one of the challenges for US President-elect Joe Biden. Investors may find that the good science news pays off.

