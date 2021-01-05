“It seems like he has a lot of work to do”: Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo spoke about the controversial departure of “Donkey” Van Rankin from “Hoy”

- Advertisement -

The program Today began a new stage on January 4. With Arath de la Torre and without Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin, the morning show started its new facet, but they were Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo who spoke out for this change that filled them with joy for their two friends and colleagues.

The arrival of Arath and the departure of Jorge did generate several reactions within the production of Andrea Rodríguez, sister of Magda Rodríguez, who was in charge of the same space until her death in November of last year.

Both Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo talked about this, who talked about the changes in the program that they have led for several years.

“Surprised with the news of Arath and with great pleasure, joy we received it. I personally love him very much, he is a very talented boy, a very driver and we have known each other for many years”, Said Erik Rubín’s wife, to the media outside the San Ángel television station.

“Very happy to receive a new driver”, Galilea Montijo said about the arrival of Arath de la Torre to Today.

Both presenters agreed that the departure of Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin It happened at the instructions of Televisa, since he has a lot of work.

“I understand that it was not a decision by Andrea (Rodríguez) and I think it has more to do with” Burrito “doing very well with his series, apparently a new season is coming and apparently he has two other job proposals. What I understand is that they wanted someone who was not coming and going so many times; Obviously he is a very beloved and emblematic character on television in Mexico, with many years of experience, who has his black humor, his charm and the affection of the people … He has many attributes to add to the program, “said Andrea Legarreta about the absence of” El Burro “Van Rankin.

He stressed that he has a special affection for the driver, who will have a very active year at work. “There are things for him very soon and for which he would have to be constantly absent, is what I understand. I don’t think that someone like ‘El Burro’ affects the rating and is not rated”, He concluded.

Galilea Montijo also dedicated a few words to his former partner: “It seems that he has a lot of work this year. We are very happy for him, that he does new things, anyway it is part of (Today), maybe after a while we have it back ”.

The communicator explained that there are still more changes for the morning, such as new sections, games and the arrival of reporters.

Arath de la Torre joined Today yesterday morning and was received with great fanfare in the ranks of the morning show.

“I want to deeply thank two people, the first Magda Rodríguez, who was inviting me continuously, I know that she promoted a lot because I was here, and Alejandro Benítez and Andrea Rodríguez, the audience … it is a beloved program, they have done wonderful things” De la Torre said, moved to join the show.

In addition to the arrival of Arath de la Torre, The life is today, the new musical theme of the magazine program, which was composed by Horacio Palencia.

“We are premiere”Galilea said at the beginning of the program, which marks a new stage, although it is known that it was supervised and approved by Magda Rodríguez, before her surprise death on November 1.

The 2021 stage of Today In addition to the new scenography, it promises more dynamic sections and live reports from the street.

