It seems that the iPad Mini have two newscasts left, do you know why?

The iPad Mini first arrived in stores in 2012, in the month of October, just a year after the death of Steve Jobs, which caused a kind of public uproar because, according to the most purist followers of the brand, putting a tablet with a 7.9-inch screen in stores was nothing short of reneging on the word of its founder, who had ensured that no one would see one of his iPad with a smaller panel than the 9.7 that were in style at that time.

Over the years, we not only had 7.9-inch tablets, but also larger 10.5, 11 and even 12.9-inch tablets, not to mention that iPhones also grew in size at the same rate as user tastes, leaving behind those 4 inches of the iPhone 5 and 5S that, as in the case of the iPad Mini, were already considered at the time as a kind of amendment to the designs of Steve Jobs.

Goodbye to the iPad Mini

The fact is that some media are published the information that Apple is considering eliminating the smallest of all iPads from its product range, since it will be left in a kind of no man’s land when the iPhone with a folding screen arrives on the market, which will allow you to enjoy the best of a 7-inch screen phone, and the best of a mini tablet with a panel that it will be very similar to the current devices.

The idea of ​​the Cupertino is leave all that segment of small-large screens below 8 inches in the hands of the iPhone and focus on the iPad of the traditional models of 10.5 and the higher Air and Pro. Something that makes perfect sense if we analyze the cases of smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, whose open screen reaches 7.6 inches, that is, 0.3 less than that of an iPad Mini.

Those iPhone with folding screen seem to be already in mind of those of Cupertino and would hit stores in November 2022 at a price of around $ 1,500 which, applying the Apple price transfer standard to Spain, could easily reach 2,000 euros. As we have informed you on other occasions, the Americans already have in mind the development of this type of terminal with the help of the components that Samsung is going to supply.

