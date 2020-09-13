It seems that the moons of Jupiter are able to warm each other up

To date Jupiter has about 79 moons, and the famous “Medicean satellites” Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto also belong to it. Many of them have temperatures outside the scale, so much so as to hypothesize a reciprocal heat exchange between Jupiter and the satellites themselves, due to the “tidal heating“.

With an average distance of well 778 million kilometers from the Sun, Jupiter is the most impressive planet in the solar system, surrounded by a fleet of highly respected satellites. There have been many studies and analyzes on these celestial bodies attracted by the Jovian gravitational force, and over time several curious anomalies have emerged: despite being so distant from the Sun, Jupiter’s satellites have aunusual temperature, quite high.

The first hypotheses to explain such a thermal excursion took into consideration the same gravitational interaction that runs between the gas giant and the satellites: the effect capable of “generating” heat through gravity is known as “tidal heating“. This phenomenon is itself due to the tidal forces that stretch and deform celestial bodies (as happens on Earth, having an effect on the oceans in the first place), generating a friction continuous.

Tidal warming has been recognized as a major cause of volcanic activity in I, but it seems that the work done by Jupiter towards its satellites is not enough. According to the study published in the Geophysical Research Letters, the empirical data show temperatures that are not in line with the normal “satellite-Jupiter” tidal activity. Apparently, to balance the equation, we need to add another factor: the“satellite-satellite” interaction itself, probably even more energetic than the first.

“It is surprising because the moons are much smaller than Jupiter“, says the planetary scientist in this regard Hamish Hay, of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, “you would never expect them to be able to create such a large tidal effect“.

The study will help to better understand the evolution of these celestial bodies, in particular by shedding new light on why the Medicean satellites – so forwarded into deep space – are not cold and deserted objects, but highly volcanic and “hot”. According to scientists, thanks to these characteristics, the Jovian moons could hide liquid oceans below their surface, as already ascertained on Europa.