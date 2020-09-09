It was about to be eaten, but a rare blue lobster was later rescued from a restaurant

It happens in Ohio: a rare blue lobster it is been saved from being eaten, as the creature was sent to a zoo. In particular, to have noticed the rarity of the creature was an employee of the “Red Lobster” restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls, immediately noticing the particular color of the crustacean during a delivery.

Immediately after the discovery, the staff renowned the crustacean Clawde and contacted conservationists at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. The aquarium then contacted Akron Zoo, partnering with the restaurant in a statewide animal conservation partnership called Seafood Watch.

“Our animal care staff were able to quickly jump into action and prepare a new home for him“says the zoo on social media. Why did the lobster turn blue? This particular coloring is caused by a genetic abnormality in the American lobster.

It is estimated that 1 to 2 million lobsters are blue. David Spiegelhalter from the University of Cambridge pointed out that a rough analysis indicates that 200 million lobsters are caught in the North Atlantic each year. According to the odds, only 100 of them would be of this particular color.

