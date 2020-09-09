Tech NewsReviewsScience

It was about to be eaten, but a rare blue lobster was later rescued from a restaurant

By Brian Adam
date 2020-09-09
It was about to be eaten, but a rare blue lobster was later rescued from a restaurant

It happens in Ohio: a rare blue lobster it is been saved from being eaten, as the creature was sent to a zoo. In particular, to have noticed the rarity of the creature was an employee of the “Red Lobster” restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls, immediately noticing the particular color of the crustacean during a delivery.

Immediately after the discovery, the staff renowned the crustacean Clawde and contacted conservationists at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. The aquarium then contacted Akron Zoo, partnering with the restaurant in a statewide animal conservation partnership called Seafood Watch.

Our animal care staff were able to quickly jump into action and prepare a new home for him“says the zoo on social media. Why did the lobster turn blue? This particular coloring is caused by a genetic abnormality in the American lobster.

It is estimated that 1 to 2 million lobsters are blue. David Spiegelhalter from the University of Cambridge pointed out that a rough analysis indicates that 200 million lobsters are caught in the North Atlantic each year. According to the odds, only 100 of them would be of this particular color.

Did you know? Lobsters are contributing to the spread of microplastics in the ocean.

