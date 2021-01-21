It was recommended that a € 5,000 fine be introduced for employers which would prevent the use of Irish

- Advertisement -

The next stage of the language bill’s journey through the Houses of the Oireachtas will begin tomorrow in the Dáil

Any employer who prevents a worker from speaking Irish in the workplace will be fined € 5,000 if an amendment proposed by a number of TDs to the language act is adopted.

The next stage of the language bill's journey through the Houses of the Oireachtas will begin tomorrow in the Dáil when the TDs of the Irish language committee begin their discussions on the 300 proposed amendments to strengthen the Official Languages ​​Act.

According to one of these amendments, proposed by TDs Catherine Connolly and Bríd Smith, “no employer would be permitted to prevent any of his or her employees from speaking or writing Irish or the Irish version. say or write an Irish placename ”in the course of their work.

According to the amendment, in the event that An Coimisinéir Teanga finds that an employer had breached the new law, they could be fined € 5,000 in accordance with the amendment.

This amendment is also of interest as it seeks to bring public bodies under the umbrella of language legislation for the first time.

The issue of the use of Irish in the workplace was a hot topic in the public eye some years ago when a bar worker in a prestigious pub in Cork city resigned after being warned not to speak Irish while on duty.

In 2016 there was a disagreement between Cormac Ó Bruic, from Corca Dhuibhne, and the owners of the Flying Enterprise pub about the young man’s habit of speaking his native language at work.

NThere is nothing in Irish equality or language legislation that would prevent an employer from prohibiting Irish in the workplace. Under the Employment Equality Act, the language of a person or group is not mentioned among the ‘discriminatory grounds’.

DAccording to the section of the Act which sets out those grounds, discrimination occurs if people are discriminated against on the grounds of gender, marital status, family, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, race, or if they are a Traveler. concerned.

There is also nothing in Irish language legislation that prevents an employer from banning the Irish language, although such a claim would be against the law in other jurisdictions, such as Canada and Wales.

According to some experts, care should be taken to amend equality law to include language rights for fear of undermining the constitutional status of Irish as the main language of the state.

The Committee Stage of the Language Bill will begin tomorrow in the Dáil chamber.

The Chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, decided last week that Select Committee meetings would be held in the Dáil chamber this month because the Covid-19 restrictions in force make it impossible to meet in committee rooms. currently Houses of the.

It is anticipated that the Select Committee will be able to hold two two – hour meetings in the Dáil every Friday. There would be a break between the two meetings to comply with the restrictions.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh has previously said that it would take a month ‘s work to discuss all the proposed reforms – there are over 300 of them -.

Many of the amendments relate to strengthening the status of the Irish language in public life and on road signs, official forms and notices.

Many TDs have proposed amendments that would ensure that Irish language services are available to Gaeltacht people from public bodies.

At the Oireachtas in November 2011, former minister of state for the Gaeltacht Dinny McGinley announced a review of the Official Languages ​​Act 2003. The new legislation to introduce duties to impose duties has since been significantly delayed. on public bodies in providing services in Irish