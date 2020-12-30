“It was the first time I heard him say that he felt bad”: Armando Manzanero’s last video before being hospitalized for COVID-19

- Advertisement -

The death of Armando Manzanero He mourned the world of entertainment not only in Mexico, but throughout the world, and it is that the Yucatecan singer-songwriter reaped a career full of triumphs and left around him a network of love that today remembers him thanks to his characteristic humor, his warmth and the hard work that he served until the day before his hospitalization for COVID-19.

The interpreter of This afternoon I saw it rain and I like produced an album for Rodrigo de la Cadena days before his death and even before his oxygenation dropped He lived with his work team and some friends.

Cadena shared how his last interaction with Manzanero was, just hours before his health began to deteriorate due to the ravages of the coronavirus in his body.

“I was blessed. I am privileged to have shared his last meal where he chatted until 7pm. The next day he called me to record several unpublished songs of his in the studio, which was rejected by various artists, such as Julio Iglesias or record labels. I had the pleasure of recording this with him ”, he shared in an interview with Joy come.

“In the study he started coughing and feeling very bad. Fortunately it did not infect us, he had been sick for days, already with symptoms. He said ‘I’m fine, I don’t have anything, I’m not going to see doctors’, he didn’t even tell us … but that day he tells us ‘I feel bad’ and that was the first time I heard the teacher say that he felt bad”Added the artist close to Armando Manzanero.

The recording plans changed for Rodrigo de la Cadena after the condition of the composer of more than 400 musical themes worsened. “Two hours later, his wife speaks to us and tells us ‘We have just entered Armando because he has oxygenation at 60, his saturation. You have COVID, get tested. ‘ Fortunately we were negative, it did not infect us, I had already had the disease, “recalled the bolero.

Cadena also shared the latest images he has of Armando Manzanero and that is that he recorded it while he was at the studio console.

In the video of a few seconds Manzanero is seen in the recording booth, enjoying the melody sung by the singer who he considered as a son, but also suffering from some symptoms of the disease, such as coughing and sneezing.

The also presenter of musical programs took the opportunity to highlight several of the lessons learned from Armando Manzanero, whom he described as “A very disciplined man, I learned perseverance from him. He is an example for everyone, he got up at 6 in the morning ”.

He specified that the Yucatecan co-writer was always very special with health issues and he did not even like attending funerals.

At dawn last Monday, the Yucatecan singer-songwriter died, who marked entire generations with songs like I adore, we are boyfriends and I don’t know about you. COVID-19 has put him to bed in recent weeks and ended his life, but not his legacy.

The musician was diagnosed with coronavirus on December 15. Although he preferred to isolate himself at home at the beginning of his illness, days later he was admitted to the hospital after having trouble breathing.

Both his wife and children always gave encouraging prognoses for Armando Manzanero’s health and even assured him that he was in very good health.

As the days progressed, the singer-songwriter’s health, with more than 400 musical themes recorded throughout his life, deteriorated and it was last weekend whenor finally the doctors announced that his kidneys did suffer havoc as a consequence of COVID-19.

