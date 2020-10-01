It would be ‘extreme’ if Seamus Woulfe had to resign because of a golf event – report

Judge Susan Denham says in her report that Judge Woulfe should not attend the Oireachtas Golf Club dinner in Clifden

It would be “excessive” and unfair for Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe to resign because he attended the controversial dinner of the Oireachtas Golf Club in Clifden in August.

That is the judgment given in the Denham Report on the Woulfe case and the dinner.

It is also reported that the Report states that the Chief Justice may deal with the matter informally.

Judge Susan Denham says in her report that Judge Woulfe should not have attended dinner after the golf event and did not take into account that it may be inappropriate for a Supreme Court judge to attend a celebratory dinner in a public place in the middle of a pandemic. .

However, Judge Denham also states in his report that it should be borne in mind that Woulfe is a newly appointed judge who has not yet sat in the Supreme Court.

Judge Susan Denham was asked in August to review Woulfe’s case.

Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary resigned as agriculture minister for dinner and Phil Hogan resigned as European commissioner over the ensuing controversy.