Italia Cashless: new details on shops, limits and access to the 300 Euro bonus

We continue to talk about the Italy Cashless plan being studied by the Government, which should start next December 1st. Today the ItaliaOggi newspaper provides new details on the disbursement of reimbursements and on how to access the program.

Reportedly, i refunds will be biannual and as known they will be paid only to those who make purchases with a credit card. On the other hand, no limits should be imposed on sectors, while the cashback should be on average 10% of the total amount, for a maximum spending ceiling of 1,500 Euros per semester.

In the last few hours, however, another news has arrived: to get the money in fact apparently you will need to register with the Io app of the public administration, which was also used for the holiday bonus. At the time of registration, users will only have to match their tax code to the card on which the refund will be received.

The government technicians in these hours would be studying the feasibility of the plan and also the different restitution bands: sources from Palazzo Chigi let it be known that there should be two percentages for the repayment, which vary according to the amounts spent and the number of transactions.

The cashback should be 15% for petty expenses, while exceeding a certain figure it could fall to 10%. The maximum annual ceiling, however, would have been set at 3,000 euros.

At the time of purchase, it may be necessary to show the merchant the QR Code via the Io app to make the purchase participate in the cashback and the receipt lottery, starting from January 2021.

ItaliaOggi also states that special rewards could be introduced for those who do a lot of electronic transactions.