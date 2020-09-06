Tech News

Italian study indicates that earthquakes could be linked to CO2 emissions

By Brian Adam
Immediately after the terrible earthquake in L’Aquila, a team from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology began to measure the carbon dioxide that was boiling in nearby springs, hoping to detect terrestrial processes, apart from plate tectonics, capable of initiating these seismic events.

Experts behind the Italian research continued to sample the region’s spring waters until 2018, comparing pulses of dissolved CO2 gas originating deep underground with records of seismic activity. During that time, two other earthquakes shook the region. Under L’Aquila, north-east of Rome, there are two underground aquifers which feed surface springs and it is here that the researchers were able to measure the CO2 escaping from below.

This decade-long geochemical investigation reveals, for the first time, the relationship between earthquakes and buried CO2 that over time escapes along fault lines through springs and vents. It also indicates how powerful underground CO2 could be and it could bolster our predictions of earthquakes to come.

The rise of buried CO2 begins when the tectonic plates beneath the Apennines grind together, heating and melting the carbonate rocks. The latter, after the collision, release the CO2 stored inside. The gas constantly accumulates in “tanks” about 10-15 kilometers away underground and dissolves in the groundwater basins it encounters on its way to the surface.

By measuring the carbon content in 36 springs around L’Aquila between 2009 and 2018, the researchers showed how this aligns with seismic activity. “The Apennine earthquakes of the last decade are clearly associated with the rise of deeply derived CO2The researchers say in a news release. The amount of CO2 dissolved deep in the spring water is increased and decreased in parallel with the number and intensity of earthquakes over time.

In fact, emissions peaked during major earthquakes and periods of intense seismic activity, only to decrease when its tremors diminished. It can’t be said for sure yet, but researchers believe that carbon dioxide continuously rises from great depths, weakening crustal fractures as pressure builds.

The researchers also estimated the amount of CO2 expelled in a decade by tectonic activity in this part of the Apennines: 1.8 million tons of carbon, comparable to the quantities issued by 350,000 cars driven for a year. The experts’ next goal is to install a monitoring system in the Apennines to aid further analysis and to verify whether the increase in CO2 could be related to seismic activity.

