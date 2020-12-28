Italian TV between DVB-S2 and T2: let’s take stock of the situation

The year that is about to end has been very eventful for Italian television, and several times on these pages we have reported the various changes to frequencies and continuous retuning requests from users.

However, 2021 will be equally important, mainly for digital terrestrial, and to avoid easy confusion we have decided to take stock of what awaits us in the coming months.

DVB-S2: the new satellite has arrived

Let’s start with the satellite, so the transition is now almost complete. In fact, since December 1st most of the channels have switched to the new DVB-S2 standard, and are no longer visible in SD but only in HD and 4K. This is the case of Cielo, K2, TV8, the channels of TGR Rai and Mediaset, which can no longer be seen by those who are not equipped with a Tivùsat HD or 4K decoder. In 2021 many others will follow the same fate, including the generalist networks.

We can say that what happened in 2020 is a “dress rehearsal” of what awaits us next year, when inevitably those who are not equipped with a CAM or a decoder capable of catching the new standard will no longer be able to follow their favorite broadcasts.

To soften the transition, the Italian Government has prepared the 50 Euro TV bonus, which can be requested through a self-certification to be presented to the retailer, and allows you to enjoy one 50 Euro discount on the price of decoder and TV. The measure is aimed only at those who have an ISEE income not exceeding 20 thousand euros, and can also be used for the purchase of a Tivùsat HD or 4K decoder.

DVB-T2: the new digital terrestrial

If the transition to DVB-S2 ends in 2021, the same goes for the DVB-T2 digital terrestrial, whose switch off will take place in a few months.

The date to be circled is that of 21 September 2021, when the first technological step, which involves the abandonment of the MPEG-2 standard, will prevail, which will force users to replace receivers that do not support it.

From 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021in addition, the process of re-tuning and relocation of local programs in area D will also start, while from 1 September 2021 to 31 December 2021 it will be the turn of Area C.

The transition to DVB-T2, which will end in 2022, represents a fundamental step for digital terrestrial as thanks to the new audio-video compression codecs, it will allow viewers to enjoy high-definition content on a higher number of channels. .

In order to avoid unpleasant surprises, we renew our advice of verify that your TVs support the new standard: simply consult the technical data sheet of the TV, or alternatively connect to test channels 100 and 200: if you connect to Rai Uno, you have to be careful that the message “Test HEVC Main10” appears. If so, the TV is compatible, if not, it is not.