Italy closes TikTok profiles of under-13s

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

To be able to have a profile on TikTok it is necessary to be 13 years old or more, according to the Conditions of Use of the social network. However, bypassing this restriction is as “easy” as falsifying the date of birth indicated when the profile is being created. The reality is that this is not controlled too much, neither in this nor in most social networks. Italy adopts the measure until next February 15

We all know cases of minors of that age who have open profiles on social networks with, or without the knowledge and consent of their parents. What happens is that, as always, until a misfortune happens, no action is taken.

The Italian authorities, in this regard, have decided block all accounts on TikTok of those people who are not certain that they are over 13 years old. The decision is taken on a “preventive” basis until February 15, however, it is made after a sad event has occurred: the death of a 10-year-old girl who was doing a challenge on the platform.

The little girl was discovered by her younger sister asphyxiated after tying a belt around her neck. I was trying to do one of the most dangerous challenges that have become popular lately on TikTok, called BlackOut Challenge, which consists of suffocating and holding on for as long as possible without breathing to win the rest of the participants.

In the girl’s case, not being aware of the danger involved, the challenge caused her death. The Italian authorities consider that TikTok provides “little protection to minors” and has decided to block all the accounts of those who do not turn 13 until TikTok pronounces itself and offers guarantees that it will be able to control the age of the people who make an account on the social network.

Precisely TikTok changed its Terms of Use a few weeks ago to protect minors and, among other measures, now, by default, all accounts of minors under 16 have become private to protect their privacy, although they can be opened if they wish from the account settings.

.