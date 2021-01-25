Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksTikTOk

Italy closes TikTok profiles of under-13s

By Brian Adam
0
0
Efecto Slit Scanning Tiktok.jpg
Efecto Slit Scanning Tiktok.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

To be able to have a profile on TikTok it is necessary to be 13 years old or more, according to the Conditions of Use of the social network. However, bypassing this restriction is as “easy” as falsifying the date of birth indicated when the profile is being created. The reality is that this is not controlled too much, neither in this nor in most social networks. Italy adopts the measure until next February 15

We all know cases of minors of that age who have open profiles on social networks with, or without the knowledge and consent of their parents. What happens is that, as always, until a misfortune happens, no action is taken.

The Italian authorities, in this regard, have decided block all accounts on TikTok of those people who are not certain that they are over 13 years old. The decision is taken on a “preventive” basis until February 15, however, it is made after a sad event has occurred: the death of a 10-year-old girl who was doing a challenge on the platform.

The little girl was discovered by her younger sister asphyxiated after tying a belt around her neck. I was trying to do one of the most dangerous challenges that have become popular lately on TikTok, called BlackOut Challenge, which consists of suffocating and holding on for as long as possible without breathing to win the rest of the participants.

In the girl’s case, not being aware of the danger involved, the challenge caused her death. The Italian authorities consider that TikTok provides “little protection to minors” and has decided to block all the accounts of those who do not turn 13 until TikTok pronounces itself and offers guarantees that it will be able to control the age of the people who make an account on the social network.

Precisely TikTok changed its Terms of Use a few weeks ago to protect minors and, among other measures, now, by default, all accounts of minors under 16 have become private to protect their privacy, although they can be opened if they wish from the account settings.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Google Maps will soon show vaccination points against Covid-19

Brian Adam - 0
If Google has stood out for something in recent times, practically since the pandemic began in the West in March 2020, it is that...
Read more
Tech News

How to recover your WhatsApp account after being hacked

Brian Adam - 0
Have you already entered a crisis? Suppose that, for some strange reason, your WhatsApp it was blocked. Don't worry, it's not the end of...
Read more
Apps

We tested Twitter Spaces and yes, it is very similar to ClubHouse

Brian Adam - 0
In the last two weeks we have only talked about ClubHouse, a new audio chat social network that, although it was created a long...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©