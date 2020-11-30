Italy finds a tax trick to adorn Monte dei Paschi

Italian Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri has found a back door to smooth over difficult bank mergers. The proposed tax changes would make the state-controlled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena slightly more attractive to suitors, while still complying with state aid rules.

Rome’s plan, enshrined in its 2021 budget bill, calls for letting companies convert past tax losses into out-of-the-box tax credits if they carry out a merger in 2021.

Years of economic crisis mean that banks have accumulated large amounts of unamortized tax losses, which can be used to offset future income tax payments. But the profitability is so low that many will not be able to collect the benefits for years.

The deficit Monte Paschi, which will barely break even in 2022 according to Refinitiv estimates, would need decades to consume its 5 billion euros of deferred tax assets.

These fiscal adjustments will give an immediate boost to the capital ratios of the merged banks. Tax assets are kept off-balance sheet, or deducted from capital, due to the uncertainty of their future use. But once they become a safe cash flow, they can count toward an entity’s highest quality CET1 capital.

The plan is not a law of the jungle. Rome will limit the amount of new credits to 2% of the total assets of the smallest entity and will ask banks to pay a hefty 25% installment of credits for the privilege of accelerating their use. This should ensure that the mechanism is not affected by the Brussels state aid rules.

The move appears designed to help Rome finally shed Monte Paschi. A buyer, say Unicredit, would get a dowry of about 2 billion euros in tax credits, net of commissions, according to our calculations. That should easily cover integration costs of perhaps 1.3 billion euros. However, the suitors may want help from the state to clean up the balance of the Tuscan bank and cover possible legal claims.

The benefits, however, will spread more widely. Banco BPM could get tax credits worth at least 1 billion euros if combined with BPER Banca, while Credit Agricole could get 400 million if its offer for Credito Valtellinese goes through, according to analysts.

The legal change may provide some help for Monte Paschi, but the real winners could be the healthier banks.

