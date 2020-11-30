Latest news

Italy finds a tax trick to adorn Monte dei Paschi

By Brian Adam
0
0
Italy finds a tax trick to adorn Monte dei Paschi
Italy Finds A Tax Trick To Adorn Monte Dei Paschi

Must Read

Tech News

So you can watch Disney Plus on an unsupported TV

Brian Adam - 0
Do you want to have Disney Plus right now, but your TV is not supported? Here we have the solution. Although...
Read more
Tech News

Cyber ​​Monday 2020 offers in Peru: here you can review all the promotions

Brian Adam - 0
2020 has been a very long year and the holiday shopping season has been no exception. Since March the world has been plunged...
Read more
Tech News

Improve the brightness or opacity of your videos with Video Brightness Editor

Brian Adam - 0
Video editing, as in other types of multimedia content, covers many aspects. In the case of videos, we talk about processes...
Read more
Tech News

Listy, a space on your mobile to organize everything you like in lists

Brian Adam - 0
We live in an age where the content to consume on the internet seems infinite. There is material for all tastes...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Italian Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri has found a back door to smooth over difficult bank mergers. The proposed tax changes would make the state-controlled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena slightly more attractive to suitors, while still complying with state aid rules.

Rome’s plan, enshrined in its 2021 budget bill, calls for letting companies convert past tax losses into out-of-the-box tax credits if they carry out a merger in 2021.

Years of economic crisis mean that banks have accumulated large amounts of unamortized tax losses, which can be used to offset future income tax payments. But the profitability is so low that many will not be able to collect the benefits for years.

The deficit Monte Paschi, which will barely break even in 2022 according to Refinitiv estimates, would need decades to consume its 5 billion euros of deferred tax assets.

These fiscal adjustments will give an immediate boost to the capital ratios of the merged banks. Tax assets are kept off-balance sheet, or deducted from capital, due to the uncertainty of their future use. But once they become a safe cash flow, they can count toward an entity’s highest quality CET1 capital.

The plan is not a law of the jungle. Rome will limit the amount of new credits to 2% of the total assets of the smallest entity and will ask banks to pay a hefty 25% installment of credits for the privilege of accelerating their use. This should ensure that the mechanism is not affected by the Brussels state aid rules.

The move appears designed to help Rome finally shed Monte Paschi. A buyer, say Unicredit, would get a dowry of about 2 billion euros in tax credits, net of commissions, according to our calculations. That should easily cover integration costs of perhaps 1.3 billion euros. However, the suitors may want help from the state to clean up the balance of the Tuscan bank and cover possible legal claims.

The benefits, however, will spread more widely. Banco BPM could get tax credits worth at least 1 billion euros if combined with BPER Banca, while Credit Agricole could get 400 million if its offer for Credito Valtellinese goes through, according to analysts.

The legal change may provide some help for Monte Paschi, but the real winners could be the healthier banks.

>

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Top 5 Best Android File Browsers

Abraham - 0
A file explorer application for Android is very essential if you want to get the most out of your mobile. Apart from managing your files and folders, it allows...
Read more
Latest news

How to hide notifications on the mobile screen

Abraham - 0
When a text message arrives from instant messaging tools such as WhatsApp or Telegram, or sent through a social network, a preview is shown...
Read more
Gaming

30 Best New Games | ANDROID & iOS (November 2020)

Abraham - 0
They are the best Android games of the week. A list of new Android and iOS games (iPhone and iPad) that will be updated every week with free and paid releases...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©