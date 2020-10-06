Italy gives up value in Nexi-Sia merger in exchange for board power

The Italian state has planted its investment flag in another important industry. Local payments group Nexi is going to buy paper only Sia, controlled by the state, to create a 15 billion euro national champion ready to expand abroad. Sovereign wealth fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which will own 25% of the combined group, appears to be losing value in exchange for future influence on the board.

The payments industry is in the midst of a frenzy of business concentration, as the pandemic accelerates the shift to digital transactions. Absorbing Sia will help Nexi boss Paolo Bertoluzzo close the gap with rival Worldline. The French group is worth € 13 billion, but is in the process of completing the € 8 billion acquisition of compatriot Ingenico.

Nexi’s operation will also strengthen its control of the Italian market, where digital payments account for a smaller share of total transactions than in other European countries, but are catching up quickly.

The two actors are complementary. Nexi focuses more on serving consumers and businesses, while Sia focuses more on institutional clients, such as the public sector and central banks.

Nexi’s offer values ​​Sia’s equity at around € 4.6 billion, for a business value of € 5.6 billion after including the company’s net debt. That’s about 20 times Sia’s ebitda last year, in line with Nexi’s current valuation of 21 times, according to Refinitiv data. But the multiple drops to less than 14 times the ebitda after taking into account the expected annual synergies, of around 150 million euros a year.

However, what Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is giving up in value it is gaining in terms of governance. Although it will only own a quarter of the combined group, the state investor has negotiated the right to appoint up to six of the 13 members of Nexi’s board.

As private equity groups (Mercury, a vehicle created by Advent International, Bain Capital and Clessidra) gradually sell off their 23% stake in the enlarged company (initially they will be the largest shareholder), CDP will cement its influence.

This transaction in the payments sector is the latest in a series of actual or potential investments by CDP in areas ranging from telecommunications to stock exchanges, to highway infrastructures.

It is a new market test for Rome’s growing appetite to sink its claws into industries that the government considers key to the Italian economy.

