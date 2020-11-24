Italy’s sovereign wealth fund CDP is a force to be reckoned with

When the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) was founded 170 years ago, which have been completed this week, Italy did not exist as a nation. His main task was to finance basic infrastructures such as roads and hydraulic works for the King of Sardinia-Piedmont, Victor Emmanuel II, who later became the first monarch of Italy. In 2020, the once sleepy state lender has morphed into a restless trading machine, leveraging its $ 474 billion in assets to build corporate champions in sectors ranging from telecoms to fintech.

It can be said that this activism has a lot to do with the ambitions of its CEO, Fabrizio Palermo, and with the government’s desire to reshape the industrial landscape. Since taking office in 2018, the former deputy CEO of shipbuilder Fincantieri and former Morgan Stanley banker has worked to transform CDP’s goals. In recent months, it has closed deals to forge large stakes in Euronext, the rising star of Nexi payments and the national construction company Webuild.

It is also working on the merger of the broadband networks of established operator Telecom Italia and its rival Open Fiber; is a shareholder of both. In response to a government decree following a fatal bridge collapse in Genoa in 2018, it is also vying to replace the Benettons’ control over the national highway operator Autostrade per l’Italia. That is in addition to pre-existing holdings in local heavyweights like oil company Eni and mail and parcel operator Poste Italiane.

“We decided to rationalize our portfolio, but also to support the companies that compose it with a strategy of trying to create champions on the one hand and continue developing infrastructures on the other,” says Palermo. The capital you are investing is “permanent, patient and dynamic.”

The focus on infrastructure (albeit with an expanded definition) plays on the roots of CDP. 83% owned by the Italian Treasury and the rest of banking foundations, it is financed mainly through postal savings and bonds. He helped build Italy’s first telegraph network and its first highway; it still finances one school a day, Palermo says.

But now the priority is capital investments. With some 23 billion in listed shares (or 5% of the FTSE MIB blue chip index as of June) it is already the largest buyer of shares in Italy. Compare with the French state investments in listed and unlisted, with just over 100,000 million at the end of June, according to data provided by CDP. With its cheap financing, which gives it a greater tolerance for low returns than, for example, venture capital funds, it wants to be a bigger Italian economic player, Palermo explains.

It could be said that it fills a void. Excluding groups supported by the state, most Italian companies are dwarfs compared to European or American ones. Local entrepreneurs often have neither the capital nor the courage to scale globally through mergers. Instead, revered brands like Bulgari and Pirelli have fallen into the hands of foreign predators. With Covid, which will likely bring the Italian economy down 10% this year, the need for cash will be more acute, and the role of the state more dominant.

With an average 10% return on equity, CDP’s track record looks impressive to a state-tied investor. But placing higher and higher bets carries risk. You are, by law, prohibited from investing in financially fragile firms. And banking foundations can de facto veto their deals. But political pressure to shore up losing companies like Alitalia has been mounting. Rome’s decision to create a $ 44 billion fund to inject capital into Italian companies, which will be managed by CDP but will be kept separate from its accounts, has raised concerns that state money could be channeled to keep zombie companies alive. politically connected.

However, professional investors appear to be relatively comfortable with CDP’s new role. Blackstone and Macquarie have teamed up with Palermo for a possible 9 billion offer for Autostrade per l’Italia. And Euronext’s $ 4.3bn cash purchase of Borsa Italiana, backed by CDP, was highly valued despite Rome’s potential conflict of interest in wanting it to succeed. The Italian fund paid market prices by agreeing to inject, together with Intesa Sanpaolo, 700 million in Euronext. And although it granted CDP representation on the board in exchange for its support, the fund’s request to domicile the pan-European Stock Exchange headquarters in Italy was rejected, according to a source close to it.

Senior Italian and foreign executives who have dealt with CDP say it is professionally run, with many executives from international banks such as Citigroup and Deutsche Bank. They also point out that Palermo has skillfully cultivated political support, particularly from the 5-Star Movement, an anti-establishment but pro-state party, and a leading member of the Government. Such ties will inevitably raise questions about the CEO’s ability to reject political interference in the selection of investments or the election of directors.

It is up to Palermo, 49, to allay those concerns if he wins Rome’s backing for another three-year term in 2021. The renewals of the boards of state companies such as Telecom Italia and Eni, and of agencies such as CDP, provoke an intense political tug of war. Palermo, in any case, is clear that he wants to stay: “In my career I have not changed much work,” he said. “I hope to stay here for a long time because this institution can do a lot for the country.”

