iTest, the Samsung tool that turns your iPhone into an Android mobile

You may be wondering why, if you have an iPhone, you should be interested in the possibility of experimenting with Android since, surely, your preference for the Apple ecosystem has more to do with the use of iOS than with your own design of their devices, which often include features and components that have been running within Google’s OS for years. In reality, the idea does not start from allowing users to transform their smartphone into something else, but rather for you to experiment with Android online to see if, with a bit of luck, we can make the leap to one of the models that, in this case, Samsung has for sale. Because iTests is precisely that, a kind of trial so that we can see how good it would be for us to make the change. Put Android on the screen of the iPhone Samsung has launched iTest, which is the name it has thought of for a kind of web application that we can open on the screen of our smartphone by visiting a page through the browser. In this way, we can know what it feels like to have Android on the device and see if we like it, if it seems friendly to us and, finally, and as Samsung itself says, “try the other side.” As we say, iTest works as a web application that will ask us to install it as a shortcut on the home screen so it will hardly take up space, since everything we see when we load the lock screen, the application store, the configuration menus, etc., are data that the iPhone will download practically in real time. Unlike previous experiences that tried to gain followers for Android within the iOS ranks, this iTest is quite interactive and allows us to move through the OS screens in a fairly free and true to reality. Not only the lock screen or the home screen, we can also change the wallpapers, check the messages section, see everything we have within the smartphone settings, etc. The simulation includes some funny phone calls where, when picking up, they will tell us in detail about the functions of Samsung mobiles, and we will even enjoy some tips and indications on the photographic functions of the camera of Korean devices. Everything, with the objective of clear that we see that there are lives beyond iOS … or not?