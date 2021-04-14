iTransfor for WhatsApp, what you need to transfer WhatsApp data between Android and iOS

- Advertisement -

Advances in mobile device technology have facilitated many previously burdensome processes. An example of this we have in the tedious task of copying each of the contacts in the calendar when acquiring a new computer. Today this is a problem of the past, unless, you have switched from Android to iOS and want to transfer your WhatsApp data.

Faced with this task, we immediately find the obstacle of the incompatibility of Android backups on iOS. However, all is not lost, there is a way to accomplish this quickly and easily through a program called iTransfor for WhatsApp.

What is iTransfor for WhatsApp?

We live in the age of cloud storage, wireless connections, service integration and synchronization. This has left behind the concerns regarding copying the contact list, maintaining our applications and preserving WhatsApp conversations when we have a new device. All this is possible without any inconvenience if we stay within the same platform, Android or iOS.

The challenge arises when we acquire a smartphone with another operating system. In the case of WhatsApp, there are fundamental differences in the type of files they handle and this makes it impossible for us to keep the data. However, this is where the iTransfor for WhatsApp tool that makes it possible transfer WhatsApp conversations from Android to iPhone directly.

This software works as a bridge between Android and iOS devices, achieving transfer WhatsApp data from iPhone to Android without any loss. Best of all, it is a very friendly program and any user could carry out the process.

Features offered by iTransfor for WhatsApp

iTransfor for WhatsApp is a software with very useful features for everything related to backup, restore and transfer of WhatsApp data between devices. It does not matter if they handle the same or different operating systems, the program is qualified to cover all the needs in this area.

Thus, we will find characteristics such as:

WhatsApp data transfer between Android and iOS.

WhatsApp backups for Android and iOS.

Backup restoration for Android and iOS.

Conversion of backups into HTML, CSV and XLS files for data reading.

Outside of the technical aspect, we must also highlight what refers to the usability of the software. The interface is 100% friendly, just run the program and take a quick look to see what we have available.

This plays a very important role in the user experience because it does any of the processes. For example, if you want to transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iOS, you can achieve it in a matter of 3 very simple steps.

It should also be noted that it is available for Windows and Mac, confirming that it has no obstacles to serve as a bridge between all operating systems.

Why choose iTransfor for WhatsApp to transfer your data?

WhatsApp is the main communication hub for people around the world. This means that each account handles a huge amount of information that nobody wants to lose. Considering that WhatsApp is not limited to personal communications, but also business communications, we understand that the interest in not losing data may be greater.

iTransfor for WhatsApp saves us the headache of thinking about mechanisms to transfer WhatsApp data between Android and iOS. Indeed, there are other ways to achieve it, however, this program represents the fastest, easiest to use and most effective alternative. All you have to do is run the software, connect the source and destination devices and click on “Transfer”, so that after a few minutes you will have your WhatsApp data on the new computer.

In this way, we are talking about an option that makes a very important task as easy as possible, such as keeping WhatsApp data and conversations.

