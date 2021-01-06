“It’s a lie”: Geraldine Bazán’s mother defended herself after Alex Kaffie pointed out

- Advertisement -

After yesterday the entertainment journalist Alex Kaffie published a column in the Herald of Mexico, in which she stated that Geraldine Bazán’s mother could be summoned to testify by the authorities due to the leak of the intimate video of actor Gabriel Soto, Mrs. Rosalba Ortiz denied said information and assured that it is something false that has no basis.

In order to clarify her version of events, Rosalba Ortiz spoke with Infobae México about what happened and it transpired that the information that Kaffie used to make her column is false because she has no references for her to be involved in the leak of Gabriel Soto’s video.

That person, Alex Kaffie, has been sued for moral damage before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and has had to repair the damage for 500 thousand pesos. It took four years and he uses lies to make his notes. What happens is that people don’t have the time, they don’t have the money or the patience to demand it. I tell you that this is a lie, they have not summoned me nor will anyone quote me because I have nothing to do with it. It’s false

Ortiz assured that the version that indicates her as one of those responsible does not make sense because her relationship with Gabriel Soto is good and both respect each other a lot and that she has never intended to cause him harm because she continues to consider him to be part of the family as the father of his two granddaughters and holds him in high regard. He also criticized the fact that he used this medium to show his privacy as he reiterated that it is something very risky:

I deny it, it is a lie, I did not even know that that video existed until last week they began to say that it was like that of this other actor and it made me grotesque, inappropriate behavior, I am ashamed, honestly, as it gives to my family. And it is so bad, maybe among young people, I do not know, some people will approve but honestly they should not do it because of this danger.

Rosalba Ortiz detached herself from the information published by Kaffie and assured that she is not a public person, for which she asked to be removed from the spotlight in order to respect her right to anonymity, ensuring that the actor in the same way has respect for him and they have had a highly esteemed relationship. He also advised you to be careful about who has access to your information:

I have told Gabriel, about that and many other things, to be careful of close people who have access to his phone, to his information, to his house. People who have his information when he is recording or when he is sleeping

Rosalba assured that she has nothing but the best wishes for her ex-son-in-law and He affirmed that he is a person who has a great human quality, so no matter what happens he will always have great affection for him and he sent him best wishes.

