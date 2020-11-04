Latest news

‘It’s a shame’ – according to the latest Government advice in Irish there is ‘no evidence’ that a mask protects you

By Brian Adam
Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee says it is scandalous that the government is providing important information about the pandemic to the public in the first language of the state

'It's a shame' - according to the latest Government advice in Irish there is 'no evidence' that a mask protects you

According to the latest health advice in Irish issued by the government to the public regarding Covid-19 it is not worth it for people who are not ill to wear a mask.

Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee, a member of the Oireachtas Irish Language and Gaeltacht Committee, says it is “a great shame” that the government is issuing such inaccurate public health advice in Irish.

Under the latest advice in Irish on the gov.ie site, regarding the wearing of face masks it is stated that there is “no evidence” that people who are not ill benefit from wearing a mask.

People who work with the general public, who are in good health and have no respiratory symptoms (such as cough, fever, shortness of breath), are not advised to wear face masks. There is no evidence that people who are not ill benefit from using masks in such a setting. ”

Although the government is advising the public to wear masks in public places and in cases where social segregation could not be practiced since last May, the council has not yet been updated in Irish on the issue.

Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee told Tuairisc.ie that the Government has set aside language rights since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The council in question is an important public health council and it is incredible that the advice is being given inaccurately in Irish.

“It is scandalous that the government is not fulfilling its obligations to communicate with the people of the country in the first language of the state,” said Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee.

The Fianna Fáil Senator said that it was clear that “the government had no interest in serving Irish speakers” and that language rights were being “set aside during the pandemic”.

Senator Clifford-Lee said she would discuss the matter with the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, and the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

According to a screening carried out by Tuairisc.ie, only a small amount of the public health crisis material that is being put out by the Department of Health and the Government is available in Irish and there is a long delay.

On the main page under the ‘Health Advice’ section, there is a guide for people with any Covid-19 symptoms, including questions such as the difference between ‘self-isolation’ and ‘don’t go too far from home’.

On the Irish version of the same page, there is still a list of eight countries that are “below the Covid-19 rollout” and people are asked to isolate themselves if they have recently visited any of those eight countries. .

Of course, that advice has had no effect for almost six months.

Although the publication of the Irish language version of the ‘Plan for Living with COVID-19’ has been significantly delayed, it is now available on the government website in Irish.

