‘It’s almost like another oak tree falling’ – poet Derek Mahon in fact

The President of Ireland and many others have paid tribute to the 78 – year – old poet Derek Mahon

Derek Mahon, one of Ireland’s great poets, has died. He died in Cork last night after a short illness. He was 78 years old.

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, described him as a “great poet”.

“Show work Derek Mahon was a poet who was perfectly able to draw on the classics but who managed to add humor and freshness to them that were both humorous and moving.

“Like his fellow northern poets, he linked classical and modern life with a rage that did not hide cruelty or evil.

“The greatest victory I can remember is his ability as a poet to find the same humanity, the part that was contradictory as well as the part that was full of opportunity.

“The death of Derek Mahon is almost another falling oak tree, and many other artists have been gone for some time. We are now encouraged by the results of the legacy of our work, ”said the President of Ireland.

Over 20 collections have been published by Belfast-born Derek Mahon since his inception Night-Crossing out in 1968.

Other notable collections that came from his pen included Beyond Howth Head, The Hudson Letter, The Yellow Book and Harbor Lights.

He was a member of Aosdána and won many literary prizes for the excellence of his work.

Poetry Ireland said they were deeply saddened by the poet ‘s death.

“His influence on Irish poets, the world of literature and the country in general is boundless and his legacy is remarkable,” said a Poetry Ireland statement.

A statement from the Gallery Press, which published some of his work, described him as a “master poet” and “artist to the core”.

Among his most famous poems were ‘A Disused Shed in County Wexford ‘,’ A Refusal to Mourn ‘and’ Beyond Howth Head ‘. He had another poem with him ‘Everything Is Going To Be Alright ‘was very popular during the pandemic.

It will be published Washing Up, last collection Derek Mahon this month.