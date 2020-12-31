It’s not like his sister: Alex Fernández decided to wait and postponed his wedding due to the pandemic

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many families to postpone their family commitments, including marriage dates, baptisms and other celebrations such as Christmas and the New Year itself. Those who decided not to celebrate due to the severity of the pandemic are the singer Alex Fernández and his girlfriend.

And is that the couple decided to postpone their wedding until September next year because apparently they preferred to plan the ceremony more calmly, In addition to not risking their guests because the pandemic itself has had a significant rebound, so they decided to take care of their family and friends.

It was through their Instagram profile where the couple reported that the wedding will not take place soon or at the beginning of 2021 but they decided to wait until the vaccination period against COVID-19 passes, which will mostly be covered until the end of that same year or early 2022. This was reported on their social networks and on the Instagram profile Chamonic:

Because COVID is still out of control, we have decided to change our wedding date so that we can fully enjoy our big day.

Alex Fernández decided not to do what his sister Camila Fernández did, who got married in the middle of the pandemic period, just when the rebound had been paused. On that occasion, both Camila and Francisco Barba, her husband and renowned businessman, decided to hold a ceremony with more than 100 guests, among whom was Alejandro Fernández himself. The controversy did not wait because they were seen neglecting the measures of healthy distance.

This caused a lot of controversy as many followers saw it as irresponsible that some artists decided to hold their parties and, taking advantage of their economic influence, held the parties with the complicity of the authorities. Given this, the Fernández family decided to stay out of it and it was only later that they decided to argue that the rumors about the number of people at their wedding were false and that they had every right to celebrate.

Even Camila herself felt “outraged” that the media and some followers criticized her for holding her ceremony and stated that she “should not be clarifying anything” because what they wanted is for it to be in a close and intimate ceremony and They reaffirmed the version that they had followed all the established health protocols.

This reaction caused much more outrage among critics of the couple. This is what Camila said:

I feel like I shouldn’t even be clarifying anything, really, because what we wanted was a family celebration, without being so public. We were all following all the sanitation protocols. But I would have invited you man to see well

And it is that these types of parties have caused the numbers of infections to increase quickly and could have been one of the reasons that led to a rebound in diseases, since there is a contagion in an area where everyone comes from a different area and end for taking the disease to different locations, which forced that once again strong measures were taken to restrict activities at a general level to avoid more infections in much of the country.

|