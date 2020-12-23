It’s not the same as before: Jennifer Lopez talked about canceling her possible wedding with Alex Rodríguez

- Advertisement -

Actress Jennifer Lopez would have changed her mind about holding a marriage ceremony as ex-baseball player Alex Rodríguez would have proposed, in what would be the legal formalization of their married life after more than 5 years together as a couple.

And it is that apparently, the actress no longer has in mind to formalize the commitment, after her wedding was planned in the middle of this year, this being postponed due to how hard the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted in the region of U.S, So they left it on hold, however it seems that Lopez decided to suspend the engagement definitively because for her it does not have the same meaning that she found a few months ago.

So he said in an interview for the program Radio Andy:

Oh yeah, we’ve talked about that possibility, of course. I mean that considering our ages and the fact that we have been married before, it was not something essential or urgent. We asked ourselves several times: Are we getting married? Are we not getting married? What does a wedding mean to us? Ultimately it is something very personal

As reported by JLo, both would have decided to marry in Italy in mid-June, however, since March the pandemic began to reach the northern part of America, in addition to Europe being at that time being the focus of COVID-19. For the couple, postponing all their plans turned into a very sad situation and they still thought about holding the ceremony until recently.

The cost could be what was expected of one of the most popular couples in the world of celebrities, such as your engagement ring, which had a cost of more than 5 million dollars.

In addition, both began to reflect on what it means to join by marriage for when they decided to join, but that after so many marriages in the past by both parties, They decided that their happiness would remain the same as always, so they decided to stay and continue as a free union couple:

It was very sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we planned everything. So in March or April, we look at how things were and say, ‘We may not do it. Italy was in the worst situation in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, ‘let’s see, we have to cancel everything’

The couple is one of the most mediatic despite their short life as a couple, but they have already had to face various problems such as when Alex tested positive for doping, while he was still playing for the New York Yankees, which was a very hard blow against her career and what would be definitive to bury her.

In the same way, Alex had to face scandals related to infidelities, it was precisely this type of problems that he had with his partner José Canseco, who literally accused him of cheating on JLo at the hands of no more No less than Jessica Canseco, José’s ex-wife, which was one of the strongest scandals the marriage has faced.

