It’s not your problem: WhatsApp stops previewing YouTube videos

Hundreds of millions of WhatsApp messages are shared around the world every day, a good part of which are probably YouTube videos. Until now, the normal thing was to paste a link to one of these contents and wait a few moments until the chat was able to generate a preview. In addition to this preview, the other members of the group had the possibility to press play and see everything thanks to a floating window within the app.

But That marvel of technique that we’ve all enjoyed over the past few months is suddenly gone. There is no preview, no preview, much less a floating window and we only receive a blue link that, when pressed, inexorably takes us to YouTube. What happened? Is it the fault of our connection or did the Facebook players play where they shouldn’t?

It’s a WhatsApp problem

The fact is that many users have attributed this problem to their own reasons that, as you know, tIt also happens with those links to web pages that we quickly paste and there is no time to generate a preview. Even in poor connection conditions, in WhatsApp Web, it is very possible that when sending a link to a news item it does not finish showing a preview of the content. So with the videos the same … but it is not the case.

This problem, according to some sources, seems to be caused in the part of WhatsApp, which does not finish connecting correctly to YouTube, so it neither offers a preview of the video nor does it give the opportunity to run the windowed mode to continue consulting messages while we play it. In addition, those who have tried to update to the latest version of WhatsApp have been able to verify that the error is not solved, it persists, so we will have to wait to see what they do from the messaging application to correct it.

Be that as it may, It looks like a bug that WhatsApp managers haven’t fixed yet that, between the dilemma of watching a YouTube video within their application or allowing us to go to another app, it is to be imagined that they will always opt for the first of the possibilities. For now, when you paste a URL of one of these pieces of the video platform, it will appear as a simple link like the one you have at the top right. And no, it will not be an error on your mobile or the internet connection.