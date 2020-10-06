It’s official: Apple will present the new iPhone on October 13

After the presentation of the new Apple Watch Series 6 , Apple Watch SE , iPad and iPad Air , it is clear that the next day we will meet the new iPhone.

Most rumors agree that we will see four new iPhones , the largest number of models ever released by Apple at the same time.

The smallest and most affordable new iPhone, the 5.4-inch variant, could be called the iPhone 12 mini . The 6.1-inch version would be the iPhone 12 , while the more powerful 6.1 and 6.7-inch variants would be called the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max , respectively.

The motto of the event is “Hi, Speed” , which responds to a play on words between “Hello, Speed” and “High Speed” .

A statement of intent for the new A14 Bionic chip that the new iPhones will surely carry, as well as the expected 5G connectivity and, perhaps also, the high refresh rate of their screens, if they finally arrive with the new models.

Around the Apple logo we can see four circles of different sizes (the outermost is barely perceptible), which could refer to the four new sizes of iPhone that we hope to see.

The circular shape could also be a reference to the Apple AirTags to locate objects that we have been hearing about for a long time . Or perhaps they represent the four cameras that higher-end models should carry.

The presentation event will be, as we say, on October 13 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) and can be followed online.