Latest newsTech NewsMobile

It’s official: Huawei sells Honor to a consortium of Chinese companies

By Abraham
0
7
Analisis Honor 20 Pro Teknofilo 17.jpg
Analisis Honor 20 Pro Teknofilo 17.jpg

Must Read

Android

OnePlus confirms 7 functionalities for Oxygen OS, such as each app having a custom volume

Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus has always boasted of having a very active user community with which it is always in constant dialogue, and for some...
Read more
Huawei

List of 14 Huawei phones that will update to EMUI 11 and dates

Abraham - 0
Huawei today announced the launch of its new EMUI 11 platform to an initial group of 14 Huawei smartphones. EMUI 11 was announced on...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp will allow you to silence a video before sending it

Brian Adam - 0
A small, but useful novelty, is on the way to WhatsApp: power mute a video before sending it. The novelty has...
Read more
Latest news

It’s official: Huawei sells Honor to a consortium of Chinese companies

Abraham - 0
Last week, we heard that Huawei was planning to sell its affordable smartphone brand Honor, which was being indirectly affected by the American veto....
Read more
Abraham

Last week, we heard that Huawei was planning to sell its affordable smartphone brand Honor, which was being indirectly affected by the American veto. Today, Reuters reports that Huawei has agreed to sell Honor to a consortium of more than 30 agents and distributors. The buyers announced that they are creating a new company called Shenzen Zhixin New Information Technology to complete the purchase. Once the sale is complete, Huawei will no longer have any stake in the new Honor brand. The deal will include everything from R&D capabilities, supply chain management, and other Honor assets. Honor’s workforce includes more than 7,000 employees. A joint statement, published by the Chinese newspaper Shenzhen Special Zone Daily, on behalf of the more than 40 companies involved in the transaction indicates that the sale is a “market-driven investment made to save Honor’s industrial chain.” Since Huawei was included in the “Entity List” of the US Department of Commerce, the company has had difficulties in its consumer hardware business. For example, the company can no longer make its own Kirin chips, and will have to turn to 4G chips from competitors like Qualcomm. With the sale, Honor will get rid of these restrictions. No figures for the transaction have been disclosed, but a previous report claimed it was about $ 15.2 billion (€ 13,000). The previous report also stated that the goal after the purchase would be to take the company public within three years. With the sale now complete, Huawei will reportedly focus on high-end smartphones and its enterprise-oriented business. Honor, for its part, will continue to focus on the mid-range market around the world.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

OnePlus confirms 7 functionalities for Oxygen OS, such as each app having a custom volume

Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus has always boasted of having a very active user community with which it is always in constant dialogue, and for some...
Read more
Huawei

List of 14 Huawei phones that will update to EMUI 11 and dates

Abraham - 0
Huawei today announced the launch of its new EMUI 11 platform to an initial group of 14 Huawei smartphones. EMUI 11 was announced on...
Read more
Latest news

A senior position in the White House for the woman from Connemara who led the Biden campaign

Brian Adam - 0
Joe Biden has reportedly selected Jen O'Malley Dillon to become team deputy when he succeeds Donald Trump in January ...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©