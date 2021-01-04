It’s official: The Galaxy S21 Unpacked event will be on January 14

- Advertisement -

It’s official now: the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2021 will take place next week. Samsung has made the news official today in a statement on its website, confirming on January 14 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish time) as the launch of the Galaxy S21 series. With the slogan “Welcome to the Everyday Epic” (something like “Welcome to the Everyday Epic”), Samsung is expected to announce devices in different categories. The most anticipated launch at the event is Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series, which will consist of a trio of smartphones – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra – of which we already know almost everything. The most distinctive aspect of the design of the new trio is the rear camera module, which appears precisely rotating inside a cube in the promotional video that accompanies the Samsung announcement. https://www.teknofilo.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Unpacked_Invite.mp4 In addition to the three Galaxy S21 series devices, Samsung is also expected to unveil a new pair of wireless headphones called Galaxy Buds Pro. According to the leaks, the Buds Pro will be Samsung’s second pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancellation. Samsung is also expected to reveal a tracker tag called the Galaxy Smart Tag, which we’ve recently seen in pictures, and a new Galaxy Watch Active 2 color. There could also be other smaller hardware and software releases at the event, and maybe even a sneak peek of Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone.