The manufacturer Vivo is preparing to land in Europe, after other companies of the same conglomerate BBK Electronics such as Realme, OPPO and OnePlus have already done so long ago. The Chinese company Vivo was founded in 2009 and its smartphones have grabbed many headlines for their innovations in photography, fast charging or futuristic design. The company has started sending press invitations for an event that will take place on October 20 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish time) to celebrate Vivo’s landing in Europe. Given that the invitation that has reached us comes from Vivo España, we have no doubt that their terminals will be sold in our country. Without a doubt, this is excellent news since, in the past, we have seen many Vivo smartphones that we would have liked to have arrived in our country. At the moment, we do not know which will be the first smartphones to arrive, but the presence of a camera in the invitation suggests that it will be a device focused on photography.