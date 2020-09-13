It’s official, wild polio no longer exists in Africa: historic announcement by the WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that Africa is finally free from wild polio, after a decade-long campaign to eradicate the infamous disease. “Today is a historic day for Africa”, said Professor Rose Gana Fomban Leke of the commission that certified the disappearance of the disease.

Since 1996, the eradication efforts “prevented 1.8 million children from lifelong paralysis and saved around 180,000 lives“the United Nations agency said. Polio is a virus acutely infectious and contagious which attacks the spinal cord and causes irreversible paralysis in children.

It was widespread around the world until a vaccine was found in the 1950s, which remained out of the reach of many poorer countries in Asia and Africa. Today’s results were made possible thanks to a global effort and financial support – about 19 billion dollars in 30 years. “This is an important milestone for Africa. Now future generations of African children can live free from wild polio“says Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.”This historic milestone was only possible thanks to the leadership and commitment of governments, communities, global partners for polio eradication and philanthropists.“.

Currently, only Afghanistan and Pakistan recorded cases this year: 87 in total.

The next step is to ensure that Africa is protected from any polio cases by Pakistan or Afghanistan, and to continue vaccinating children to ensure communities are safe for years to come.