“It’s part of my life”: Cristian Castro showed off his new girlfriend with a romantic message

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Love knocked on the door Cristian castro. After a long wait and amid rumors of a new paternity, the Mexican singer opened his heart to introduce his new girlfriend, with the intention of giving a taste of the happiness he now feels.

Verónica Castro’s son showed himself as few times and showed a very intimate side of his private life, in which he could formally show off his partner named Maite on his Instagram account.

Cristian stressed that this relationship came into his life after many years of “being single”, despite the fact that on more than one occasion he was very well accompanied by several women and in 2019 his romance with the Colombian businesswoman was very popular. , Marthica Muvdi.

The couple looked very much in love in a photograph that so far has received countless reactions, where They not only show their complicity but also what is behind the relationship recently exposed on social networks.

Cristian Castro also gave an overview of what his love life has been and how it has evolved until the arrival of this new relationship.

“After a long time, years, of being single, you know everything I’ve been through, my romantic failures … Today Maite is part of my life and I want to welcome her and let you know her, for all those people who have doubts about what is happening with my personal life ”, commented at the beginning of his extensive publication on his social network.

“What I want most is that life gives us its blessings. Those who follow me with true love, I know they will be just as happy as I am, ”added the famous Mexican.

He thanked the support and interest of his followers, whom he involved in this new stage of his life.

Cristian Castro did not give more details about his relationship or the identity of the blonde woman who accompanies him in his photograph, but he did show himself to be very much in love and even giving a kiss from a distance.

The publication of the eldest son of Verónica Castro stands out because it appears in the middle of several rumors about a new paternity.

|