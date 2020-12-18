Latest news

Its resolution on the cost of its new logo released by Údarás na Gaeltachta

By Brian Adam
0
0
Údarás na Gaeltachta has previously refused to tell Tuairisc.ie how much its new logo cost or what company was hired to design it.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has released its resolution on its new logo.

Earlier this month, Údarás na Gaeltachta refused to tell Tuairisc.ie what the cost of its new logo was or what company was hired to design it.

But they have now provided that information in response to a Dáil question posed by Sinn Féin Irish language spokesperson Aengus Ó Snodaigh to the Minister for the Gaeltacht.

€ 3,800 plus value added tax The Authority paid Dublin-based company New Graphic to provide them with the new logo.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said that Údarás chose New Graphic to design the logo because they made the new website that the Gaeltacht organization acquired this year. As a result, New Graphic was very knowledgeable about the work of the Authority.

New Graphic won the contract to provide the Authority with a new website in an open competition on etenders.ie.

Tuairisc.ie has asked Údarás na Gaeltachta how much their new website has cost.

An open competition was not held for the logo “due to the cost being below the cost threshold as it relates to public procurement regulations”.

The Authority refused to make this information available to Tuairisc.ie earlier this month.

“It is not appropriate at this stage to specify the name of the company or the cost incurred due to commercial vulnerabilities. That said, it can be confirmed that the design work was carried out at a low and very reasonable cost, ”it said.

To date, Údarás na Gaeltachta has had two logos, one which originated from the branding of Gaeltarra Éireann which existed when the organization was established in 1980. A new brand was developed for the organization in 1996.

As part of the organisation’s 40th anniversary, it was proposed to have a logo “which would recognize the identity of the Gaeltacht and the role of the Authority in it” for the past two decades.

They wanted a badge that would emphasize “innovation, leadership and the central role of Údarás in everything that happens in the Gaeltacht”.

A spokesperson from Údarás said that the design of the new logo was “based on the concept that the Gaeltacht is a unique place and that Údarás na Gaeltachta is embedded in all aspects of that Gaeltacht life”.

He said the logo had a “strong, clean and clear shape” resembling a “digital marker on a map” which “connects” the Authority “closely with the area it serves”.

He claimed that the weaving or spinning on the lines at the bottom of the marker indicates that “the organization is intertwined in all things Gaeltacht” and that the “nod” logo also refers to some of the traditional Gaeltacht like weaving.

