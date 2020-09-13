It’s that simple to join or combine multiple PDF documents without programs

On other occasions, we have discussed the advantages of using PDF documents, they are easy to share, easy to translate, difficult to edit (which makes them more secure), they can be password protected, they can be opened from any device and they are compatible with any browser, and these are just some of the advantages that this popular file format offers us.

Today we are going to talk about combine multiple PDF documents into one if there is no internal tool that can help us resolve this issue.

You may need collect multiple files in a single file for different reasons. It may be because you want to combine information from different files, or it may be for convenience reasons. For whatever reason, we will show you how to merge multiple PDF documents or merge them into one.

On the internet there are endless web pages that will help us to do this online and quickly, without the need to install any program.

Websites where you can join several PDF documents in one

SmallPDF

With this online tool, we can perform many operations on PDF documents, including combining multiple files into one. It also has Chrome extensions that we can install in the browser. The procedure for join or combine files It is very simple:

Go to the web https://smallpdf.com/es/unir-pdf

To get started, you need to select a file from your device or cloud storage (like Dropbox or Google Drive). You can also drag and drop files onto the window.

Once you have loaded the files you want to combine, you must click the button “ Combine your PDFs ”.

”. Then you will see the combined files that can be used to download to your device, save to Dropbox, or save to Drive. You can also choose to send it by email, copy the link to share the document, edit it or compress it.

PDF24Tools

This is another option that we can find on the Internet, and it also provides many functions to handle PDF documents. It allows join files of different formats and convert them to PDF. The platform is compatible with Windows, Linux, Mac, iOS and Android.

The steps to follow are very similar to those of the platforms mentioned above.

Enter the web.

Select files and load or drag them inside the box.

and load or drag them inside the box. Click the button Join files .

. After a few seconds the file will be ready to download, email or share.

IlovePDF

Finally we show you another powerful web portal with which we can join our documents in a simple and visual way.

The procedure is really simple: