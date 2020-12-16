It’s that simple to use the Google Assistant with your wired headphones

- Advertisement -

As you know, the Google Assistant has recently become a kind of mixed bag where anything that does not have its own defined site fits. And in a way it makes sense, because As he must touch so many clubs in the end, it is almost better for him to take care of managing any small detail of our digital life. So far we have seen how many wireless headphones have been coming to the market with compatibility with this and other voice assistants. But something we had never seen was compatibility with wired headphones. Well now, Google has been developing a new function, which will allow us to use a wired headset.

Its configuration in very simple

You will only need to insert the connection cable to the minijack port of your phone and that your phone has downloaded and installed the Google assistant. When starting it, you will see how a notification pops up in which it informs of the possibility of configuring the wired headphones with the assistant. Of course, it needs a single requirement to work: that they have a button on their cable, something that the vast majority of headphones of this type have, since they usually have buttons to adjust the volume or play / pause the music.

Once you click on the option, you will have to give permissions to the Google app to send you notifications. An example of how the assistant works with these headphones is press the button to invoke the wizard and ask what we need.

SmartLife

Further, if we hold down the button on the headphones for a couple of seconds we will be able listen to notifications most recent that have come to our phone.

You can also continue using the usual controls on the headset to control the playback of music or visual content on your mobile. In this way the assistant is fully integrated into the operation of the helmets, to enjoy the same functionality as the new wireless headphones that come to the market with this functionality.

A novelty that democratizes the assistant

In this way, a world of possibilities opens up, such as asking the assistant to make a call with a person or send them a message. It is one of those novelties that add new functions to devices that were not initially compatible and in this way makes these functionalities reach a wider audience. This benefits everyone, and Google will see how more users decide to use its Google assistant.