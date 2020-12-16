Tech GiantsGoogleLatest newsTech News

It’s that simple to use the Google Assistant with your wired headphones

By Brian Adam
0
0
It's that simple to use the Google Assistant with your wired headphones
It's That Simple To Use The Google Assistant With Your

Must Read

Google

It’s that simple to use the Google Assistant with your wired headphones

Brian Adam - 0
As you know, the Google Assistant has recently become a kind of mixed bag where anything that does not have its own defined site...
Read more
Latest news

Spotify alerts of serious security breach and resets the passwords of thousands of users

Brian Adam - 0
The music streaming app The world's largest city has suffered a major security attack. The platform has reported that a total of 350,000 user...
Read more
Latest news

You can now edit Word documents from Gmail attachments

Brian Adam - 0
Google has been giving us some great partners for a few days now because has decided to turn its office automation and productivity apps...
Read more
Latest news

You can view YouTube videos in HDR on your smartphone, we show you how

Brian Adam - 0
Many times we end up forgetting that the screens of the most important mobile phones on the market usually come with a multitude of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

As you know, the Google Assistant has recently become a kind of mixed bag where anything that does not have its own defined site fits. And in a way it makes sense, because As he must touch so many clubs in the end, it is almost better for him to take care of managing any small detail of our digital life. So far we have seen how many wireless headphones have been coming to the market with compatibility with this and other voice assistants. But something we had never seen was compatibility with wired headphones. Well now, Google has been developing a new function, which will allow us to use a wired headset.

Its configuration in very simple

You will only need to insert the connection cable to the minijack port of your phone and that your phone has downloaded and installed the Google assistant. When starting it, you will see how a notification pops up in which it informs of the possibility of configuring the wired headphones with the assistant. Of course, it needs a single requirement to work: that they have a button on their cable, something that the vast majority of headphones of this type have, since they usually have buttons to adjust the volume or play / pause the music.

Once you click on the option, you will have to give permissions to the Google app to send you notifications. An example of how the assistant works with these headphones is press the button to invoke the wizard and ask what we need.

SmartLife

Further, if we hold down the button on the headphones for a couple of seconds we will be able listen to notifications most recent that have come to our phone.

You can also continue using the usual controls on the headset to control the playback of music or visual content on your mobile. In this way the assistant is fully integrated into the operation of the helmets, to enjoy the same functionality as the new wireless headphones that come to the market with this functionality.

A novelty that democratizes the assistant

In this way, a world of possibilities opens up, such as asking the assistant to make a call with a person or send them a message. It is one of those novelties that add new functions to devices that were not initially compatible and in this way makes these functionalities reach a wider audience. This benefits everyone, and Google will see how more users decide to use its Google assistant.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Spotify alerts of serious security breach and resets the passwords of thousands of users

Brian Adam - 0
The music streaming app The world's largest city has suffered a major security attack. The platform has reported that a total of 350,000 user...
Read more
Latest news

You can now edit Word documents from Gmail attachments

Brian Adam - 0
Google has been giving us some great partners for a few days now because has decided to turn its office automation and productivity apps...
Read more
Latest news

You can view YouTube videos in HDR on your smartphone, we show you how

Brian Adam - 0
Many times we end up forgetting that the screens of the most important mobile phones on the market usually come with a multitude of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©