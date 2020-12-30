It’s time for oil companies to cash in with the sun and the wind

- Advertisement -

Oil companies have lagged behind in the recovery. The collapse in demand for crude is one of the reasons; another is that fund managers are taking into account environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, to the benefit of renewables.

See Orsted. At the beginning of December, Danish wind was trading at more than 40 times the expected earnings for 2021, compared to 15 times for BP. Orsted’s valuation implies that it will hit its target of 15 GW by 2025 smoothly, with discounted cash flows at a low cost of capital of 1%, according to Credit Suisse. The EU expects wind power generation to be 25 times higher in 2050, which could end up making these high valuations good; but for now they reflect exuberance.

So now is a good time to capitalize. BP and Total expect to own about 20 GW of wind turbines and solar panels by 2025. Breaking down these operations and selling one-third in shares would allow them to maintain control while raising money.

Orsted’s value, including net debt, was € 60 billion at the beginning of December, or € 4 billion per GW forecast for 2025. Total’s focus on solar, which has a lower margin, is worth € 800 million per GW. GW, according to BofA. Even so, it suggests a robust $ 20 billion valuation – more than a fifth of the French firm’s market capitalization.

In theory, investors should already be taking it into account. But your aversion to fossil fuels means that it probably isn’t. Dividing the companies should therefore bring with it higher valuations. Total, for example, could use the proceeds to raise capacity in renewables and pay special dividends. The separately listed shares would also provide a currency for future mergers.

And there is more. Iberdrola went public with its renewables business just before the 2008 crisis, and bought it back when values ​​fell. Depending on how the green winds blow, the oil companies could follow suit.

